Grades from Mizzou football’s 35-12 loss to Tennessee, and a look ahead to LSU

The Missouri Tigers dropped another game to another ranked Southeastern Conference opponent on Saturday. And there’s no easing up the schedule as Mizzou looks to correct mistakes.

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s team lost 35-12 to No. 21 Tennessee in a game that featured bothersome play from both sides of the ball. The offense has struggled as it nears the end zone while the defense can’t get off the field on crucial downs.

Both those problems appeared in their season-opening loss as the Tigers continue their abnormal 2020 season played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s little time to stoop on the loss, though. Mizzou faces reigning champ LSU next.

“We gotta execute,” Drinkwitz said. “Tricks aren’t winning in the SEC. We can try to trick people all we want. We have unique formations that cause them issues. ... We gotta execute better. That’s the solution.”

Here are this week’s grades for the offense, defense and special teams, including a glance of what’s next for Mizzou.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Dominic Gicinto dropped pass: With the Tigers down 14-3 in the second quarter, Connor Bazelak threw to a wide open Gicinto, who split the coverage and was streaking deep.

But Gicinto dropped it. While the pass from Bazelak was slightly underthrown, it still hit Gicinto in the hands. Gicinto likely would’ve had a chance to run it in for an 86-yard touchdown. At the very least, it would’ve been a momentum-swinging reception.

GRADES

Offense: C+. The Tigers need to score more, especially when they get to the red zone. It was an issue that crept up against Alabama and spilled over into Saturday’s game. Mizzou faltered through self-inflicted mistakes, whether that came down to execution, drops or elsewhere.

There were some bright spots despite the loss. Quarterback Bazelak looked poised Saturday in relief duty, making some nice throws except for his lone error, an interception. MU running back Larry Rountree III had another stellar day, running for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Defense: C-. The defense’s issue came down to third downs, which was, you guessed right, a problem against Alabama. Tennessee was 6 for 13 on third downs, but where they punished the Tigers was on fourth down, where the Vols finished 4 for 4 (all on quarterback sneaks).

Tennessee ran all over the Tigers, finishing with 232 yards rushing and extending drives. Linebacker Nick Bolton finished with 17 tackles, but the Mizzou front couldn’t get it done.

Special teams: A-. There was no turnover gaffe on special teams on Saturday, which helped the Tigers. Otherwise, it was a solid day overall for the third facet of the game. Harrison Mevis made field goals from 27 and 50 yards to remain perfect in his collegiate career. Punter Grant McKinnis pinned the Vols inside the 10-yard line with one of his punts.

If there are any nitpicks, Mizzou was called for a block in the back that forced them to start inside the 10-yard line.

NEXT UP

Mizzou’s gauntlet of an SEC schedule continues, this time with reigning College Football Playoff champ LSU on the road. The all-Tiger matchup wraps up what’s been a brutal opening stretch for Drinkwitz’s team.

The latest on Mizzou’s quarterbacks. Bazelak took over for Shawn Robinson, and after moving the ball successfully, stayed in for the rest of the game. Drinkwitz said he’s not going to make a decision on who will play more, so expect some type of rotation for the quarterbacks going forward.

Limiting the slow start. The Tigers let their opponent sprint to a multi-score lead for the second straight week. It changes how Drinkwitz calls plays, perhaps leaning into the pass more. But that takes the ball out of Rountree’s hands, and Rountree has been the most consistent force on offense through the first two weeks. The Tigers will need to fix their errors early in the game moving forward.