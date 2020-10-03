Where Mizzou football’s defense hopes to improve and the latest on the quarterbacks

Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton said the defensive unit prides itself on stopping the run. It’s part of setting the tone early, Bolton said, letting the opposing offense know they’re in for a physical football game.

But in a 35-12 loss to No. 21 Tennessee, Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers were slashed by the Vols’ running attack for 242 yards and four touchdowns. There were other issues — including third- and fourth-down stops — but the defense’s struggles on Saturday boiled down to being unable to stop the run.

“We just gotta maintain gap integrity throughout the game,” Bolton said. “I feel like we got out of gaps a couple of times. We kind of gave up big runs down the stretch. Other than that, we just gotta be assignment-sound. Stay in your gaps. Be physical at the line of scrimmage.”

Bolton, who recorded 17 tackles Saturday, said he made mistakes himself. The Vols utilized a running attack that featured backs Ty Chandler and Eric Gray, who combined for 195 yards and had a touchdown apiece.

There wasn’t anything different schematically between the two backs, Bolton said, as the Vols featured zone runs and different looks through the “dart.” The quarterback sneak was also a massive problem: Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano converted all four fourth-and-1 looks.

“We gotta stop people, we gotta make tackles,” Drinkwitz said. “We can’t give up 10-yard gains on second down. They were 4 for 4 on fourth downs. I think all of them were quarterback sneaks. We gotta be better in the trenches, and we gotta get better on defense.”

The Tigers also failed to come away with a takeaway. On one play, it appeared as if Bolton forced a fumble, which was scooped up by safety Martez Manuel for a return. But it was wiped out by a penalty as Tennessee converted on another touchdown.

It was a long day for the MU defense as it failed to get off the field when it needed to. And when they were on the field, the Vols ran it right down the throat of the defense.

“We can’t win a game until we stop beating ourselves and execute at a high level,” Bolton said. “Until we start doing that, it’s going to be hard to win football games, especially in this conference.”

Where the quarterbacks stand

Shawn Robinson started his second straight game at quarterback, but he struggled in the two drives he was in. Mizzou consequently made a quarterback change, going to backup Connor Bazelak at the start of the second quarter.

Bazelak performed admirably, throwing 218 yards, though he added one interception. He said he wasn’t sure what the exact plan was coming into the game when it came to his playing time, but he figured he’d get his moment when the time came. He took maximum advantage of his snaps, playing the final three quarters Saturday.

The only thing missing from Bazelak’s performance was the lack of touchdown drives.

“I was cool, calm and collected,” Bazelak said. “I don’t get very nervous. Just staying poised. I think the offense kind of rallies around that when they see the quarterback just staying calm. They kind of play with it.”

Drinkwitz said he wasn’t going to make a decision whether he’ll stick with one quarterback or not. Drinkwitz had said earlier in the week that there was a chance the Tigers could rotate quarterbacks, which still seems to be the case.

Bazelak said he was comfortable coming into the game in relief with the first-string offense. While Bazelak and Robinson competed for the starting gig, Bazelak said he was still given ample practice time to play with his offensive teammates.

“Handled himself well, handled the environment,” Drinkwitz said of Bazelak. “Other than the one decision on the interception, I thought he managed the game really well and gave us a chance to move the ball. He made some throws. Made some good reads.”

Williams starts

While starting safety Tyree Gillespie made the trip and played some snaps Saturday, Mizzou started Jalani Williams at Gillespie’s spot at boundary safety. Drinkwitz said Gillespie had a family issue throughout the week, which kept him out of practice. Williams had those practice reps, which is why he started.

“We’re really proud and pleased that he was here this week and made it to the game,” Drinkwitz said. “We just felt like going into it, Jalani had gotten the reps during practice, so that was the decision there.”