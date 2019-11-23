Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 3 1/2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Prediction

This late in the season, both teams 5-5, pardon the cliche but it’ll come down to who wants it more.

Perhaps Senior Day and/or MU coach Barry Odom fielding questions about job security will give Mizzou a boost.

There’s little to play for this late in the season besides a bowl berth if you’re out of conference contention, which both teams are. And Mizzou fans might have to sit on their hands there, too.

Mizzou’s offense is mired in a slump, having combined for 27 points over its last four losses. If Kelly Bryant and the Tigers can score a healthy amount of points, it should be enough for the defense to take care of the rest. That’s a big ”if,” however, as seen in recent weeks.

While this game isn’t one where Mizzou will necessarily need some turnover luck, the defense could use a few takeaways after a recent drought in that department. Any help the offense can get will be crucial, especially in terms of field position setting up a touchdown or two — something Mizzou fans haven’t witnessed in nearly a month.

We’ll say Tennessee wins on Saturday in a close one. Mizzou even scores a touchdown. But it won’t be enough as the red-hot Vols continue to flip their season narrative while the Tigers fall to a losing record.

Tennessee 17, Missouri 10