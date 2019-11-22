As Mizzou reels, Tennessee soars as 5-5 teams meet trending in opposite directions

The Missouri Tigers are reeling while the Tennessee Volunteers soar. Both teams are 5-5, but the paths to .500 have been opposites.

Mizzou coach Barry Odom’s team was 5-1 with a seemingly real shot at the SEC East division title. But then a four-game skid brought them down to reality. The offense has all but disappeared and Mizzou’s issues have been well documented.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt’s road started bumpy then smoothed out. The Volunteers were the laughingstock of the nation when they lost to Georgia State and blew a late lead to BYU to open the season. But they’ve won four of their last five games after starting 1-4.

When the teams play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium, they meet in the middle as they pass by one another. But the Tigers can flip the narrative if they’re able to win on Senior Night, an emphasis Odom has put on his team.

“Jeremy’s done a really nice job from the start of the season until today, on the way that his team is played,” Odom said. “They’ve gotten better each week. That’s evident when you watch early games compared to how they’re playing now.”

As Odom was asked questions about his job security Tuesday, it spotlighted Saturday’s game. While center Trystan Colon-Castillo said the team knows about the murmurs, they’re focused on getting the Mizzou seniors a win, which is what Odom has preached.

“Obviously, we want them here,” center Trystan Colon-Castillo said of the coaches. “We hear all the noise and things like that. That’s something we’re not really focusing on.

The Volunteers have thrived in the second half through their win streak. They’ve allowed just one touchdown after halftime during the past three games. Tennessee ranks No. 38 in scoring defense at 23 points per game allowed.

It’s another obstacle for the Mizzou offense after combining for 27 points in the last four games.

“Some of the problems that we’ve had over the last few weeks, we’ll see the same thing from the other side until we have proven that we can fix it on both sides, offense and defense,” Odom said. “That’s usually the way that stuff goes so it’ll be a great challenge.”

“Tennessee is not an (easy win) by any means,” cornerback DeMarkus Acy said. “You’ve seen the start they had but they’re playing pretty strong. So we expect it to be a real hard, tough game.”

The Volunteers have also juggled quarterbacks between Jarrett Guarantano and Brian Maurer. Both played in their win over Kentucky last week. J. T. Shrout also started a game.

Odom said they’ll prepare for all three quarterbacks. While Pruitt said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference he knows who will start the game, he kept the final decision under wraps.

While Tennessee has settled, Odom pointed to its offensive line play. He praised the line’s ability to create a presence through physicality, a similar struggle for Mizzou’s offensive line as of late.

“A tremendous opportunity,” Odom said. “Both teams are 5-5. Should be a great night for college football in this league. So excited we’re back home and our kids are as well.”