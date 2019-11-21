Mizzou defense looking to force turnovers again after recent drought

Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton nearly pulled off a Cale Garrett impersonation. Last Saturday against the Florida Gators, he anticipated a route perfectly, stepping in front of a would-be catch by a Gators receiver.

But Bolton dropped the ball with nobody between him and the end zone.

Cornerback DeMarkus Acy had his own chance as Florida was driving in the red zone. The senior broke off the receiver’s route early but couldn’t come up with an interception. The Gators scored to make it a three-possession game a few plays later.

The controversial play involved Khalil Oliver, who seemingly came up with an interception after wrestling the ball from Florida’s Kyle Pitts. But after review, the play stood, sapping Mizzou of a turnover chance and shot at some momentum.

Multiple chances for turnovers against Florida — and Mizzou failed to come up with even one. While the defense played well in stopping the Gators, missed chances doomed the Tigers in their 23-6 loss. The fountain of turnovers Mizzou once relied upon has dried up, just another factor in its four-game losing streak.

“Just gotta catch the ball,” Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “We got three opportunities for interceptions and we didn’t get them. We had a strip attempt on (Florida’s Kadarius Toney) where the ball almost came out. There’s no magic formula. If the ball comes your way, you gotta handle it.”

Mizzou soared during a five-game home winning streak, the defense forcing 11 turnovers in that span. Garrett headlined the attack with three defensive touchdowns before going down for the season with a pectoral tendon injury.

The turnovers have all but disappeared during the Tigers’ current four-game losing streak. Mizzou has forced just three turnovers during this skid, including none in losses to Georgia and Florida.

“We’ve just gotta execute,” Bolton said. “We left interceptions out there. At the end of the day, playmakers have to step up and make plays. Just gotta execute down the stretch.”

Turnovers also boost Mizzou on the other side of the ball, either through defensive touchdowns or favorable field position.

In MU’s 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt, the defense led to one of Mizzou’s touchdowns. Linebacker Cameron Wilkins intercepted a pass and brought it to Vanderbilt’s 5-yard line. One play later, Mizzou scored a game-tying TD.

For a Mizzou offense struggling to produce points, it’ll take any help it can get.

“We’ve just gotta make it so it’s no contest,” cornerback Richaud Floyd said. “We’ve just gotta keep flying around and being in the right spots. From the first five games, when we pick up our energy on defense, the turnovers fall into our hands.”

Walters said that’s where execution comes into play. Defenders need to be in the right spot at the right time. Then, when given the chance to make a play, they have to make it.

“It’s kind of frustrating when you leave them out there,” Bolton said. “I’m still kicking myself about that (interception) down there. Next game, next series, we’ve just got to find a way to make a play down the stretch.”

When Mizzou plays Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, it’ll face a seemingly generous opponent. The Volunteers have turned the ball over 16 times this year, tied for 82nd in the nation.

But the Volunteers have been better at protecting the ball recently. In their first seven games, they had 14 turnovers, averaging two per game en route to a 2-5 record. During their current three-game winning streak, they’ve had two turnovers total.

“When we pick up our energy on Saturday and we compete at a higher level — because our backs are against the wall — the turnovers are going to come,” Floyd said. “We’ve just got to emphasize it a little more, like we did in the first five games.”