Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know
Another defeat, another similar script for the Missouri Tigers.
The Tigers dropped their fourth straight Saturday, a 23-6 loss to the Florida Gators, and their 5-1 start to the season seems like ages ago. Mizzou coach Barry Odom was right when he said they have two games left to change their fortune.
The next opportunity to alter this year’s narrative arrives Saturday, when Mizzou (5-5, 2-4 SEC) plays host to Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 SEC). After back-to-back outings against the top teams of the SEC East, the schedule gets relatively easier now — MU’s even favored by the oddsmakers next weekend.
Of course, if Missouri has shown us anything this fall, it’s that nothing’s a given.
Here’s a look at this week’s game.
The details
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Betting line: Missouri by 4
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Five things to know
Opposite trends: Missouri’s riding a four-game losing streak, but Tennessee is on a roll after a dreadful start to the season. The Volunteers have won three straight and four of their last five. In terms of week-to-week momentum, Tennessee firmly has the edge here.
Another solid defense: While Tennessee is a step behind behind Florida and Georgia’s top-10 scoring defenses, the difference isn’t glaring. The Vols’ defense allows 23 points per game, 38th in the nation. Mizzou offense should consider this another stout defense.
Beatable offense? Tennessee hasn’t exactly lit up the scoreboard this season, averaging 23.9 points per game, 102nd in the nation. While the losses have piled up for Mizzou, the Tigers’ defense has actually played pretty well. Throw in some turnover luck and MU’s defense could have a successful day against the Vols.
Historical edge: Mizzou is 5-2 all time vs. the Volunteers, including back-to-back 50-17 wins the past two years.
Quarterback redemption: After a brutal start to the season, Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano seems to have figured it out. He was benched for his ineffectiveness earlier this year but has been good during Tennessee’s current streak, with five TDs against a single interception.
