Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

Another defeat, another similar script for the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers dropped their fourth straight Saturday, a 23-6 loss to the Florida Gators, and their 5-1 start to the season seems like ages ago. Mizzou coach Barry Odom was right when he said they have two games left to change their fortune.

The next opportunity to alter this year’s narrative arrives Saturday, when Mizzou (5-5, 2-4 SEC) plays host to Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 SEC). After back-to-back outings against the top teams of the SEC East, the schedule gets relatively easier now — MU’s even favored by the oddsmakers next weekend.

Of course, if Missouri has shown us anything this fall, it’s that nothing’s a given.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 4

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Five things to know