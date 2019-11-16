Missouri drops fourth straight in 23-6 loss to Florida as offense again scuffles

Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes, center, runs with the ball after catching a pass as Missouri defensive backs Jarvis Ware, left, and Khalil Oliver close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Even the Missouri Tigers returning home couldn’t stop the skid. Mizzou dropped its fourth straight game in a 23-16 loss to the No. 11 Florida Gators on Saturday.

What was once a five-game winning streak is firmly in the rearview mirror, the Tigers stumbling to 5-5 and 2-4 in the SEC. They haven’t won since a 38-27 win over Mississippi on Oct. 12 — more than a month ago.

Saturday’s loss followed similar themes from the past three defeats: The defense played well enough to win, but the offense failed to muster any consistency. Then down the stretch, any chance of a comeback eroded.

Mizzou picked up 15 first downs as quarterback Kelly Bryant returned but couldn’t find the end zone for the second straight game.

Bryant scrambled often, running 15 times, but his shiftiness often didn’t produce many yards. He had a few positive plays but more throwaways as the options downfield were limited. Bryant completed 25 of 39 passes for 204 yards and an interception. The Tigers finished with 52 yards rushing, another struggle through the losing streak.

That makes it a combined 27 points scored in the four game skid. The Tigers haven’t scored a touchdown since Tyler Badie found the end zone on a 74-yard screen pass in the Kentucky loss on Oct. 26.

The Mizzou defense faltered late. The defensive line had four sacks in the first half, living in Florida’s backfield. But the Gators pulled away, putting up 17 points in the second half.

Whenever the Tigers had a chance to swing momentum through a turnover, they came up empty. Kyle Trask misthrows hit both DeMarkus Acy and Nick Bolton in the hands — the latter a likely pick-six — but both balls were dropped. A questionable call on a potential Khalil Oliver interception ended in a Florida first down.

What was a team eyeing an SEC East division crown and a trip to Atlanta is looking for answers again after another loss.

The Tigers host Tennessee for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.