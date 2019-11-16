Similar struggles plague Missouri Tigers during four-game losing streak

It’s been a similar script for the Missouri Tigers during their four-game losing streak, the latest in a 23-6 loss to No. 11 Florida.

The offense struggled, putting up two field goals as drives stalled before the end zone. There were positives in quarterback Kelly Bryant’s return, but Missouri couldn’t score points when it needed to down the stretch. The defense played well early, limiting the Gators to six first-half points and collecting four sacks. But Florida pulled away down the stretch as the Tigers failed to produce a comeback effort.

Mizzou has scored 27 combined points in its skid. It’s been more than a month since the Tigers last won a game as similar themes keep creeping up.

“We got a lot of questions,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “We got answers, but we’ve gotta go execute, gotta find a way to do it.”

With Bryant’s return, the Mizzou offense opened its entire playbook, relying on his arm and legs. Center Trystan Colon-Castillo said Florida blitzed often on first and second downs, leading to third-and-long situations. The Gators were then able to clamp down on passing situations.

The game plan going into Saturday was to stretch Florida vertically, Bryant said. As a result, to Mizzou’s credit, it was able to connect on explosive plays, unlike in recent weeks.

At one point, Bryant connected with Jonathan Nance for a 24-yard catch then Jalen Knox for a 44-yard reception on back-to-back plays. It delivered the Tigers to right outside the Florida red zone. But one play later, MU lost 7 yards on a Dawson Downing rush, unable to move the chains afterwards. Mizzou settled for a field goal right when it looked like it could move the ball.

“We just hit a bump on the road right now, a little adversity, gotta fix that” Bryant said. “Easier said than done. We just gotta not hurt ourselves when we’re out there. Just get back on track, get who we are as an offense.”

Even when the Tigers looked to pass the ball, Bryant needed to scramble. The quarterback eluded pressure often, but had to throw it away when his options were limited.

The running game was again missing for Mizzou, which gained 52 yards total on the ground. The running backs — Larry Rountree III, Tyler Badie and Dawson Downing — had 14 rushes for 33 yards between the trio. What is a crucial part of the offense didn’t generate consistency.

“I’m never, ever, ever going to point and say our players didn’t do this,” Odom said. “I always look in the mirror and look at our staff. We got good enough players. We gotta find a way to move the ball offensively. We’re struggling.”

Defensively, the Tigers pointed to an area lacking in recent weeks: turnovers. During the five-game winning streak, Mizzou forced takeaways, leading to renewed momentum and favorable field position. Mizzou has three total turnovers during the losing streak.

The Tigers had multiple chances for turnovers Saturday but came up empty. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had a few bad throws that went right to Mizzou defenders. But they dropped the ball or failed to make the play.

Perhaps the biggest missed opportunity was when the score was still 13-6 with the Gators driving. Trask threw the ball up to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, but it was Mizzou safety Khalil Oliver who seemingly came up with the interception. It was ruled a Florida catch and after review, stood as called.

Instead of a game-swinging turnover, it was a 25-yard Florida reception. A few plays later, the Gators scored a touchdown to go up two possessions.

“I would like for it to go my way, but it happens,” Oliver said of the play.

Crazy what counts as possession these days ‍♂️ https://t.co/9KTn298VA3 — Khalil Oliver (@Deramus26) November 16, 2019

Mizzou will switch its focus to 6:30 p.m. next Saturday when it plays host to Tennessee, another 5-5 team. Tennessee and Missouri, though, are trending in opposite directions. Odom said he still trusts his locker room, adding they’ll look to finish strong the last two games.

“I know what I’ve got in the locker room, we’re going to keep fighting,” Odom said. “My focus is getting this senior class in a position to win their last game. You remember them all, but you’re going to remember your last one at home. I’m indebted to this group, the things that they’ve done, the things that they’ve been through.”