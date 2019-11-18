Mizzou basketball vs. Wofford: Tipoff time, lineups, TV, radio and a prediction

The details

Tipoff: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network plus (Streaming link)

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups

P No. Wofford Ht. Yr. PPG* F 1 Chevez Goodwin 6-9 Jr. 4.1 G 11 Ryan Larson 6-1 So. 4.0 G 15 Trevor Stumpe 6-5 Sr. 2.5 G 10 Nathan Hoover 6-4 Sr. 12.8 G 5 Storm Murphy 6-0 Jr. 8.3 P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG* F 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Jr. 10.1 F 24 Kobe Brown 6-7 Fr. N/A G 4 Javon Pickett 6-5 So. 7.7 G 12 Dru Smith 6-3 R-Jr. 13.7 G 13 Mark Smith 6-5 Jr. 11.4

*PPG from last season played

About Wofford (2-2): The Terriers are playing under a new head coach in Jay McAuley after Mike Young left for Virginia Tech after 17 seasons in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Wofford will want to shoot it Monday, averaging 37.1% from three this season. An NCAA Tournament team from last year, KenPom ranks the Terriers 125th in Division I.

About Missouri (2-1): The Tigers are looking to bounce back after a 63-58 overtime loss to Xavier last Tuesday. They’re still ranked No. 35 via KenPom. Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin should have more clarity regarding his rotation and where it’s headed after this one.

Prediction: This should be another sneakily tough test for Mizzou as part of a decent nonconference slate. The Terriers are under new leadership, but have a winning culture Martin pointed to. We predict it’ll be close until the Tigers pull away in the second half, similar to the win over Northern Kentucky. Missouri 68, Wofford 52.