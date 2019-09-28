University of Missouri
Missouri lands 7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore for first commitment of 2020 basketball class
Kobe Brown meets the media
Cuonzo Martin’s last two pledges have an average height of 7 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches
With top MU recruit Caleb Love set to decide between the Tigers and North Carolina on Tuesday, Martin started off his 2020 class on Saturday night with a commitment from Jordan Wilmore, a 7-foot-3 center.
Wilmore is in Columbia for an official visit and currently plays at The Skills Academy Prep in Georgia, but has played at a few high schools up and down the East Coast.
Considered a three-star recruit by 247sports, Wilmore is thought at this time to be more of a project, as he also held offers from Southern Utah and Jacksonville State. Wilmore joins current MU center Axel Okongo on the roster as the Tigers’ lone 7-footers.
Missouri could still take another post player, as the Tigers are still recruiting Davion Bradford, a four-star center out of St. Louis. With Okongo’s eligibility up in the air (he has one year left, but MU is appealing for another) and the possibility of losing Jeremiah Tilmon to the pros, the Tigers have planned to take multiple posts in the 2020 class. MU will lose backup center Reed Nikko to graduation at the end of the coming season as well.
Bradford took an official visit to MU in early September and plans to decide before his high school season starts.
Comments