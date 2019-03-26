Who will take Drew Lock in the NFL Draft? ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. still has no idea

Where will former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock go in next month’s NFL Draft?

Not even ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has a good idea for who will take the Lee’s Summit native.

On a conference call with reporters a few weeks ago, Kiper said there “was no built-in consensus” as to where in the draft Lock could get picked. Kiper doubled down on that Tuesday despite strong performances from the 6-foot-4 quarterback at the NFL Combine and Missouri’s pro day on Thursday.

Kiper had Lock going No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins in his updated draft projection relesed Tuesday, while NFL.com’s Peter Schrager had Lock going to the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick.

“There’s really still not a consensus on Lock, in terms of everybody saying he will be a top-10 guy guaranteed,” Kiper said. “You always hear about Denver. I think John Elway will look for a guy that can help (Joe) Flacco rather than Flacco’s heir apparent, but that’s still a possibility.”

Kiper said he also considered Lock going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 11 pick and considers the Bengals, Broncos and Dolphins as the ideal landing spots for Lock, because of the veteran quarterbacks he would sit behind in Andy Dalton and Flacco.

Missouri wideout Emanuel Hall also got some praise from Kiper, who thinks the New Orleans Saints would be wise to take Hall in the second or third round as a new downfield threat for Drew Brees. Hall had an impressive NFL Combine despite nursing an injured groin, after he set a record for wideouts with a 11-foot-9 broad jump and a 43.5-inch vertical. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, an impressive feat for an injured player.

Hall’s ball security was the only issue he hadn’t addressed at the combine, but he looked good catching passes from Lock at Missouri’s pro day on Thursday. Kiper said the draft’s wide receiver class is light in the first round, but very deep from the second through fifth rounds. He sees Hall in that second through fourth round range.

Maybe the biggest Missouri prospect to benefit from pro day was tailback Damarea Crockett, who surprised the Tigers’ coaching staff when he declared for the NFL Draft in January, forging his final year of eligibility. Crockett ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, which would have put him in the top five for running backs at the combine. He also hit 21 reps on the bench press and had a 37-inch vertical and was seen talking to Colts general manager Chris Ballard as workouts closed.

Kiper said Crockett “is a talented guy” and could see him getting taken in the later rounds now that his measurables are out.