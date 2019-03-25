This week in Mizzou recruiting: Kobe Brown, Myron Gardner, a look at MU’s 2020 targets

We’re back baby.

The past few weeks have been crazy between the SEC Tournaments for men and women’s hoops and I literally just got back from Iowa with the NCAA Tournament, which is part of the reason why this has been on hiatus.

Another reason is because there hasn’t been much to discuss lately until now. Let’s roll.

Spring hoops targets

With Missouri’s season over, the coaching staff is out in full force to try and find some help for next year. Missouri has one open scholarship, likely a second assuming Jontay Porter declares for the NBA Draft, and I think the Tigers’ wish list is one wing and one frontcourt player.

The Tigers missed the cut for junior-college sharpshooter Sean McNeil and have offers out to Myron Gardner and Harlond Beverly, a pair of Michigan players. I don’t expect Missouri to land either Gardner or Beverly. Missouri’s had an interesting recruitment with Beverly, in which it seems like the Tigers have jumped in and out at times and have never been a constant presence. Gardner is tough to get a read on, but having taken three official visits already, I don’t expect MU to get one.

Kobe Brown, who many think Missouri finished second for, recently opened his recruitment after decommitting from Texas A&M in light of Billy Kennedy’s firing. He’s a big, physical, 6-foot-7 wing who could play some power forward in a small lineup. I think he would be a good fit for MU, especially given Cuonzo Martin’s system. But, if Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams takes the Texas A&M opening, like rumors suggest, I could see Brown go back to Aggieland. It’s tough to gauge the rest of the non-transfer market right now because coaches are still learning their fate as their respective seasons end in other postseason tournaments.

On the transfer market, Rivals.com reported that North Florida big man Noah Horchler has heard from Missouri. He averaged 16 points and nine rebounds last year and has one year of eligibility remaining. I can’t see Missouri looking at another transfer that would have to sit a year after having depth issues the past two years, but the NCAA is also handing out waivers like candy, unless your name is Dru Smith. I guess it’s worth looking into.

A look at 2020....

We’ll take a quick look at Missouri’s main 2020 targets for basketball with a look into some other names you could see come on the radar. I plan to try and touch base with a few in the coming weeks as AAU starts up.

Josh Christopher: A cousin of strength coach Nicodemus Christopher, the shooting guard had an impressive junior year in which he led his Mayfair team on an impressive run to the California state tournament. Arizona State recently got a commitment from his brother Caleb, who did a prep year at Hillcrest Academy, and it will be interesting to see what that does with his situation. I’ve seen Caleb play a few times and always thought he was a Division I guy, but more built for a conference like the Atlantic-10 or West Coast. How much of a factor does Caleb end up being?

Caleb Love: Love led Christian Brothers College to the state finals but lost to Rock Bridge. I think Love could be a top-15 recruit nationally. Because of that, he might be the toughest to land out of this group. Keep an eye on Louisville, but more blue bloods could come calling.

Cam’Ron Fletcher: Michigan State is going to be a tough out for teammate of MU signee Mario McKinney, but the Tigers certainly have a chance. Fletcher’s athleticism makes him a hot commodity and playing alongside Love this summer could see his stock take off. Still, Missouri is absolutely a factor in the recruitment.

Other names: Missouri recently extended an offer to Eddie Lampkin, a forward out of Houston who is considered a top-150 recruit. I saw him play last summer, but don’t remember much as I was focusing on other players. He passes the eye test, though. He’s built and has a good frame. Huntington Prep’s Jaemyn Brakefield is another name to keep an eye on. He’s a top-30 recruit in the 2020 class and has a few MU coaches on his radar. Same goes for Bishop Gorman’s Isaiah Cottrell. I saw both at the Nike Elite 100 camp in St. Louis last June. Both can stretch the floor and play multiple positions, but are top-60 recruits. Neither will be an easy get if MU pursues.