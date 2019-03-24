Sophie Cunningham’s Mizzou career ends as Tigers lose 68-52 at Iowa in NCAA Tournament

Sophie Cunningham slowly trudged off the court, as she eyed the reserves about to check in.

She gave a quick word to them before falling into coach Robin Pingeton’s arms and taking a seat on the bench, ending one of the most transcendent eras in Missouri women’s basketball program history.

The Tigers’ season came to an end on Sunday as Iowa won 68-52 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa (28-6) advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the second time under Lisa Bluder and will play the winner of Monday’s Kentucky-North Carolina State next weekend in Greensboro, N.C.

Despite leading the Tigers to four straight NCAA Tournaments and the second round three times, Cunningham fell short of leading MU to the Sweet 16, a feat the program has not achieved since 2000.

Cunningham came out locked in, hitting her first two threes as Missouri raced to a 15-11 lead. Junior Amber Smith quickly became Missouri’s most important player after Cunningham picked up three first-half fouls. Smith scored 10 of Missouri’s first 23 points and became the Tigers’ offensive sparkplug. She led MU with 21 points.

Smith broke Missouri out of multiple scoring droughts. After Jordan Roundtree’s buzzer-beating half-court three put MU up four at the end of the first quarter, Iowa started to get going.

Megan Gustafson, a national player of the year finalist, sparked a 11-0 Hawkeyes run that coincided with a five-minute MU scoring drought. Mizzou continued to miss shots while Cunningham and fellow senior Cierra Porter continued to pick up fouls. Porter picked up her second in the final minute of the first half, which came a 70 seconds after Cunningham picked up her third. A layup by Smith in the closing seconds sent MU into halftime trailing 33-29.

Missouri tied the score at 39-39 in the third quarter behind Smith and Lauren Aldridge, who combined to score MU’s first 10 points on a pair of layups and threes. The Tigers had no answer for Gustafson, who continued to get every basket she wanted down low.

After shooting 53 percent from the floor in the first half, Missouri went ice cold in the second. The Tigers shot just 30 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. After keeping the deficit within two possessions, MU began to lose pace.

Makenzie Meyer’s corner three with 8:31 left in the game gave Iowa a 51-41 lead. Gustafson’s layup five minutes later extended the Hawkeyes’ lead to 19 points and sent Carver-Hawkeye Arena into cheers, forcing Pingeton to call timeout. Gustafson finished with a game-high 24 points and 19 rebounds.

The loss caps an outstanding career for Cunningham, in which she helped make the program a must-see team while breaking numerous records along the way. She leaves as the program’s career leading scorer and will likely be taken in the first two rounds of the WNBA Draft, which is on April 10.