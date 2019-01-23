Turnovers kill Missouri’s strong start, doom Tigers in 72-60 loss at Arkansas

A career-night from Mark Smith wasn’t enough for Missouri to solve its problems at Bud Walton Arena, as the Tigers wasted a strong start to lose 72-60 to Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Smith tied his career-high with 22 points, which included six threes, but MU (10-7, 1-4 SEC) was unable to overcome former coach Mike Anderson’s press, which led to loads of MU turnovers.

Missouri raced out to a 17-4 lead in the first nine minutes, powered by Smith’s shooting and Jeremiah Tilmon’s presence. Tilmon wasn’t fazed by Arkansas star sophomore Daniel Gafford, a consensus first round pick in June’s NBA Draft, and went right after him for a pair of early baskets.

The Hogs (11-7, 2-4 SEC) did themselves no favors, going over seven minutes without a basket and starting 1-for-12 from the field. A turnover by MU walk-on Ronnie Suggs led to an Arkansas layup, which broke the scoring drought and allowed the Hogs to ramp up their press.

The Tigers, known for struggling with turnovers, committed 12 in the first half, which led to 11 points for UA. Suggs and freshman Torrence Watson struggled to make clean passes in the press, which led to a 6-0 Arkansas run to cut MU’s lead to five points. Freshman Xavier Pinson, who made his first appearance since MU’s loss to Alabama on Jan. 16, promptly turned the ball over on his first possession before settling down.

Arkansas had an 8-0 run in the final two minutes of the half to briefly take the lead before Tilmon quickly got it back on a layup. Missouri went into halftime up 34-32.

Missouri was able to stay within striking distance for most of the second half, as the Tigers never let the Hogs’ lead get past six points. The Tigers continued to struggle with turnovers, finishing with 24, the most since Missouri’s loss at Iowa State on Nov. 9, when they had 25.

Tilmon, who had a very clean game against Texas A&M, had his foul issues creep back on him a bit, after he picked up his fourth with 7:18 left. A 5-0 run by Missouri cut the score to 53-52 after Pinson made an athletic layup through traffic. Tilmon fouled out with 3:32 left and finished with nine points and five rebounds in 27 minutes.

Smith hit his sixth three of the night with five minutes left to keep the deficit at one point, as Arkansas continued to try and run away with the game.

Isaiah Joe’s three with three minutes remaining proved to be the dagger for MU. It started a 10-0 Arkansas run to run away with the game. Joe led Arkansas with a game-high 23 points. Smith left late in the game with an undisclosed injury. Freshman Javon Pickett only played 10 minutes, a season-low, for unknown reasons.

Missouri’s next game is at home on Saturday against a red-hot LSU team. The Tigers have won eight straight. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.