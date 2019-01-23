Editorials

The Kansas City Chiefs are not Missouri’s pro football team. And that’s how we like it

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

January 23, 2019 05:59 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs belong to us. While we support many efforts to unite Missourians from every corner of the state, of this we are certain: The Chiefs should not be designated the official pro team of Missouri.

Not to knock state Sen. Shalonn “KiKi” Curls’ enthusiasm, but the Democrat from Kansas City must know that folks in the eastern half of Missouri couldn’t care less about the Chiefs — or the Royals or anything related to Kansas City sports.

Curls’ resolution calling for an official statewide designation for the Chiefs was heard this week in the Senate’s Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics committee. Understandably, Curls and the rest of Kansas City love the Chiefs, a team that fell just a few minutes short of the Super Bowl. But many Missourians elsewhere don’t necessarily share that enthusiasm.

“We’re proud of our franchise,” Curls told fellow lawmakers this week. “They’ve meant a lot to Kansas City, as well as to the rest of the state.”

Curls did receive support from Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz, a Republican from Franklin County near St. Louis, but civic pride is on the line here. And we have something no other city in the state can claim: a successful, tradition-rich pro football team.

St. Louis, loser of two NFL franchises, Columbia, Springfield and other cities can cheer, jeer or simply eat their hearts out with jealousy. Either way, the team is ours, and it should remain that way.

