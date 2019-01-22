Missouri announces more future football opponents, including Colorado

Less than a week after Massachusetts announced it had scheduled a home-and-home football series with Missouri, the Tigers rolled out a number of schedule additions, including an old Big 12 matchup against Colorado in 2025 and 2030, with dates yet to be announced.
Missouri also scheduled future home games against programs with athletic directors who previously worked at MU, including Louisiana-Lafayette (Bryan Maggard), Buffalo (Mark Alnutt), North Texas (Wren Baker) and New Mexico State (Mario Moccia).
Two early Southeastern Conference games give Missouri a late home game against Louisiana-Lafayette late in the 2020 season, which most SEC teams do, but scheduling issues have prevented MU from doing.
Here’s Missouri’s known football schedules for the upcoming seasons:
2020 season
Sept. 5 CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Sept. 12 VANDERBILT
Sept. 19 at South Carolina
Sept. 26 EASTERN MICHIGAN
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 at BYU
Oct. 17 GEORGIA
Oct. 24 KENTUCKY (HC)
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 at Florida
Nov. 21 LOUISIANA
Nov. 28 ARKANSAS
2021 season
Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 18 SE MISSOURI
Sept. 25 at Boston College
Oct. 16 NORTH TEXAS (HC)
SEC schedule TBD
Home vs.: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M
At: Arkansas (in Little Rock), Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt
2022 season
Sept. 3 SOUTH DAKOTA
Sept. 10 at Kansas State
Sept. 17 at Middle Tennessee
Nov. 5 NEW MEXICO STATE
SEC schedule TBD
Home vs.: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt
At: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee
2023 season
Sept. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Sept. 9 MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Sept. 16 KANSAS STATE
Sept. 23 at Memphis
SEC schedule TBD
Home vs.: Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee
At: Arkansas (in Little Rock), Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt
2024 season
Aug. 31 MURRAY STATE
Sept. 7 BUFFALO
Sept. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE
Oct. 12 at Massachusetts
SEC schedule TBD
Home vs.: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt
At: Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee
