University of Missouri

Missouri announces more future football opponents, including Colorado

By Alex Schiffer

January 22, 2019 02:50 PM

Mizzou QB Drew Lock’s final message to Tigers fans after Liberty Bowl loss

Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock had a special message to Tigers fans after the teams’ 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec 31, 2018.
By
Up Next
Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock had a special message to Tigers fans after the teams’ 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec 31, 2018.
By
Columbia

Less than a week after Massachusetts announced it had scheduled a home-and-home football series with Missouri, the Tigers rolled out a number of schedule additions, including an old Big 12 matchup against Colorado in 2025 and 2030, with dates yet to be announced.

Missouri also scheduled future home games against programs with athletic directors who previously worked at MU, including Louisiana-Lafayette (Bryan Maggard), Buffalo (Mark Alnutt), North Texas (Wren Baker) and New Mexico State (Mario Moccia).

Two early Southeastern Conference games give Missouri a late home game against Louisiana-Lafayette late in the 2020 season, which most SEC teams do, but scheduling issues have prevented MU from doing.

Here’s Missouri’s known football schedules for the upcoming seasons:

2020 season

  • Sept. 5 CENTRAL ARKANSAS

  • Sept. 12 VANDERBILT

  • Sept. 19 at South Carolina

  • Sept. 26 EASTERN MICHIGAN

  • Oct. 3 at Tennessee

  • Oct. 10 at BYU

  • Oct. 17 GEORGIA

  • Oct. 24 KENTUCKY (HC)

  • Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

  • Nov. 14 at Florida

  • Nov. 21 LOUISIANA

  • Nov. 28 ARKANSAS

2021 season

  • Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

  • Sept. 18 SE MISSOURI

  • Sept. 25 at Boston College

  • Oct. 16 NORTH TEXAS (HC)

SEC schedule TBD

  • Home vs.: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

  • At: Arkansas (in Little Rock), Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

2022 season

  • Sept. 3 SOUTH DAKOTA

  • Sept. 10 at Kansas State

  • Sept. 17 at Middle Tennessee

  • Nov. 5 NEW MEXICO STATE

SEC schedule TBD

  • Home vs.: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

  • At: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee

2023 season

  • Sept. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

  • Sept. 9 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

  • Sept. 16 KANSAS STATE

  • Sept. 23 at Memphis

SEC schedule TBD

  • Home vs.: Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee

  • At: Arkansas (in Little Rock), Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

2024 season

  • Aug. 31 MURRAY STATE

  • Sept. 7 BUFFALO

  • Sept. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE

  • Oct. 12 at Massachusetts

SEC schedule TBD

  • Home vs.: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

  • At: Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee

Related stories from Kansas City Star

university-of-missouri

university-of-missouri

university-of-missouri

Alex Schiffer

Alex Schiffer has been covering the Missouri Tigers for The Star since October 2017. He came in second place for magazine-length feature writing by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association in 2018 and graduated from Mizzou in 2017.

  Comments  