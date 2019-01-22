Missouri announces more future football opponents, including Colorado

Less than a week after Massachusetts announced it had scheduled a home-and-home football series with Missouri, the Tigers rolled out a number of schedule additions, including an old Big 12 matchup against Colorado in 2025 and 2030, with dates yet to be announced.

Missouri also scheduled future home games against programs with athletic directors who previously worked at MU, including Louisiana-Lafayette (Bryan Maggard), Buffalo (Mark Alnutt), North Texas (Wren Baker) and New Mexico State (Mario Moccia).

Two early Southeastern Conference games give Missouri a late home game against Louisiana-Lafayette late in the 2020 season, which most SEC teams do, but scheduling issues have prevented MU from doing.

Here’s Missouri’s known football schedules for the upcoming seasons:

2020 season

Sept. 5 CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 12 VANDERBILT

Sept. 19 at South Carolina

Sept. 26 EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at BYU

Oct. 17 GEORGIA

Oct. 24 KENTUCKY (HC)

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 at Florida

Nov. 21 LOUISIANA

Nov. 28 ARKANSAS

2021 season

Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 18 SE MISSOURI

Sept. 25 at Boston College

Oct. 16 NORTH TEXAS (HC)

SEC schedule TBD

Home vs.: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

At: Arkansas (in Little Rock), Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

2022 season

Sept. 3 SOUTH DAKOTA

Sept. 10 at Kansas State

Sept. 17 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 5 NEW MEXICO STATE

SEC schedule TBD

Home vs.: Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

At: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee





2023 season

Sept. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

Sept. 9 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Sept. 16 KANSAS STATE

Sept. 23 at Memphis

SEC schedule TBD

Home vs.: Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee

At: Arkansas (in Little Rock), Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt

2024 season

Aug. 31 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 7 BUFFALO

Sept. 14 BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 12 at Massachusetts

SEC schedule TBD