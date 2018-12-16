This Mizzou Tigers swimmer is bringing a pretty epic medal haul back from China

After earning All-America honors at 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, Missouri’s Michael Chadwick posed for a photo with three of the country’s other top sprinters: Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held and Blake Pieroni.

A year and a half later, the four swimmers took another picture together. This time they stood together atop a podium, all holding gold medals.

Representing the U.S. National Team, Chadwick earned four golds and a silver at 2018 World Swimming Championships (25m) over the past week in Hangzhou, China. The Americans won 36 medals at the meet, 22 more than the next-closest country.

Chadwick teamed up with Dressel, Held and Pieroni to win the 400-meter freestyle relay, and their time of 3 minutes, 3.03 seconds broke a world record that had stood since 2009. Michael Phelps anchored that relay.

Chadwick posted an Instagram picture of his relay team following the race with the caption, “When dreams meet reality.” He finished his Missouri career in 2017 and trains as a professional with Team Elite Aquatics in San Diego.

In his Missouri career, Chadwick finished with 22 All-America honors, making him the most-decorated swimmer in Tigers history. He finished second behind Dressel in the 100-yard freestyle at 2017 NCAA Championships.

The 6-foot-6 Chadwick also swam on the American 200-meter freestyle relay in Hangzhou, and his anchor leg helped the Americans set another world record. Dressel, Held and Jack Conger joined Chadwick on the relay.

Chadwick competed in preliminary heats in the 200-meter medley relay, 200-meter mixed freestyle relay and 200-meter mixed medley relay at world championships. He did not swim in any finals — the U.S. coaches subbed in other sprinters — but Chadwick received a medal for helping the American team reach the finals.

Missouri alum and German swimmer Fabian Schwingenschlogl also competed at the meet. He did not medal but set a German record in the 50-meter breaststroke and qualified for the finals. He also swam the breaststroke leg for two German relays.