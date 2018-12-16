Missouri assistant football coach Vernon Hargreaves arrested on out-of-county warrant

Missouri inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves was arrested on Saturday for an out-of-county warrant that stemmed from a missed court appearance. Hargreaves was picked up by MU police and booked on Saturday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s online records. He bonded out at $1,000.

“We are aware of Vernon’s situation and are in the process of gathering additional information,” team spokesperson Chad Moller said in a statement. “Once we have completed that process, we will be able to offer additional comment.”

According to MU police spokesperson Sara Diedrich, at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, an MU police officer stopped Hargreaves near the intersection of Stadium and Monk for speeding. After Hargreaves pulled over, the officer learned that there was an active arrest warrant for him in Miller County from December 2017 for operating a vehicle without insurance, a misdemeanor.

His court date for the misdemeanor was set for January, and when he didn’t appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hargreaves, 56, joined head coach Barry Odom’s staff in December 2017 after a stint at Arkansas and has been in the business for over 30 years.

Missouri plays Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is slated for 2:45 p.m. Central time.