Missouri is in on another transfer quarterback. Who was at the Tigers’ Saturday practice?

Thought Missouri was done adding quarterbacks in December? Think again.

Former Texas Christian quarterback Shawn Robinson was at MU’s bowl practice on Saturday and spoke with offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and analyst Austyn Carta-Samuels toward the end. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller announced his intention to transfer from TCU a week ago. The Tigers appear to be Robinson’s first visit. It’s unclear who else is in the mix for his services.

Missouri added former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant earlier in the month. He is expected to be the Tigers’ starter in 2019. Robinson is expected to sit out next season if he lands at another FBS school and would compete for MU’s starting job in 2020 with 2019 signee Connor Bazelak, should he commit to MU.

As a sophomore, Robinson threw for 1,334 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. He hails from DeSoto High School in Texas, a national powerhouse that produced former MU All-American Marcus Murphy and current offensive lineman Hyrin White. White and Robinson were high school teammates.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Robinson is also believed to have interest from LSU and Arkansas.

The Missouri program is also hosting Park Hill High star defensive end Chester Graves on an official visit this weekend.

Williams’ status

Missouri defensive end Tre Williams’ status remains unchanged: The redshirt sophomore is suspended indefinitely after being arrested last Sunday for suspicion of second-degree domestic assault. Williams was charged on Wednesday. MU players declined to comment on Williams.

With Williams likely expected to miss the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, the Tigers are expected to turn to true freshman Trajan Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford.

Jeffcoat has played more than Hansford this season and had two sacks against Arkansas in the final regular-season game.

“I think both have improved as we planned,” said Brick Haley, MU’s defensive line coach. “One’s probably a little bit ahead of the other one. I think Trajan’s made a bit more progress than Jatorian, but we’re pleased with their progress.”

Senior Nate Anderson said that Jeffcoat has earned his way as Missouri’s extra lineman on the Tigers’ ‘Cheetah’ package, where they blitz five linemen.

Brown practices, Albert O doesn’t

Injured wideout Nate Brown practiced for the first time in weeks and still has a chance to play in the bowl game, while cornerback Adam Sparks “looked pretty good,” according to coach Barry Odom. Sparks has been battling a shin injury.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam wasn’t at Saturday’s practice. He’s been battling a shoulder injury. Fellow tight end Messiah Swinson, who tore his ACL in August, has been getting in some individual work but hasn’t seen live action in practice, Odom said. Odom didn’t rule out a bowl game appearance for Swinson.