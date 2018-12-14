This week in Mizzou recruiting: Chester Graves, Jeff Thomas, Marcus Washington & more

Hello from the Arrowhead Stadium press box. I have some time to kill before Chiefs-Chargers so I figured I’d knock out the recruiting column before the fireworks start.
Let’s do it.
Chester Graves to visit Missouri this weekend
Former Park Hill star and current Iowa Western Community College defensive end Chester Graves will be taking an official visit to Missouri this weekend. The 6-foot-4 one-time Ole Miss signee is considered the top junior-college prospect in the nation and can essentially go wherever he wants.
Graves would fill a gigantic need for Missouri next season, given the Tigers’ lack of elite pass rushers this year. He’d be a starter the second he steps on campus and is one of the few impact guys left on the board. We’ll touch on the other guy later.
When it comes to recruiting, Graves hardly ever talks. I’d be surprised if we hear from him at all. I think Missouri’s current momentum and need at the position helps its chances. Getting him on campus is a good start.
Jeff Thomas update
A few reports from 247Sports surfaced last week that had Missouri as a likely landing spot for former Miami receiver Jeff Thomas, an East St. Louis, Ill. native. Missouri recruited Thomas heavily when he was in high school but lost him to the Canes, before he left the team a few weeks ago. I said at the time of his departure that Illinois was a possible landing spot and it appears the Illini are another option alongside MU.
Missouri’s pursuit of Thomas shows the program is all in for next year’s team with Kelly Bryant and Jonathan Nance. Thomas would make a deep MU receiving corps even deeper with Kam Scott, Jalen Knox, Jonathan Johnson and Richaud Floyd all returning. Thomas, a 5-foot-10 slot receiver, would need an eligibility waiver to play for MU right away.
Thomas has elite speed and would likely be at Missouri for one year before turning pro. Other than Graves, he’s the only recruit left on the board who is an instant impact guy. I think the presence of Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms helps Missouri’s chances at Thomas. The two were close in high school and I think Simms can be good to helping Thomas get to know the rest of the locker room.
Offensive line targets
Missouri recently hosted Texas Tech commit Trevor Roberson. Roberson is 6-10 and weighs 340 pounds, which makes him my nominee for Biggest Human Being I’ve Ever Heard Of. Word on the street is he’s sticking with the Red Raiders.
The Tigers hosted junior-college prospect Paiton Fears on an official visit last weekend as well. Fears (who has a great name if you ask me) is a heavy MU target from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, where the Tigers have good relations.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis had an in-home visit with Fears on Thursday. He’s a high priority to MU and would make for an interesting situation if he committed. Fears is a tackle and Missouri loses Paul Adams to graduation. Would you make a junior-college prospect your right tackle, which is usually your best lineman? Or would MU move Yasir Durant to right tackle and put Fears on the left? Or something else?
Either way, he’s an MU priority and the Tigers should like their chances.
What’s the deal with Marcus Washington?
Frank Cusumano, a TV host in St. Louis, reported on Tuesday that Trinity Catholic receiver Marcus Washington had backed off his commitment to Texas and was likely heading to Mizzou. Washington later denied those reports on Twitter and Cusumano’s tweet has since vanished.
It was the latest in what has been a bizarre recruitment for Washington. In August he was supposed to choose between MU and Ohio State. Then the Urban Meyer/Zach Smith stuff happened. He waited and eventually chose Texas in late October.
While the 6-foot-2 receiver would be a great get for MU in terms of recruiting rankings, he might not be needed if Thomas commits. Missouri is already loaded at wideout next season and Thomas would make it an embarrassment of riches. Washington would be more of the same. But less than 10 spots left in Missouri’s class, do they really want to use the scholarship on a spot that’s not a concern? We’ll see.
I’m told Washington’s situation is one to keep an eye on. Maybe something happens, maybe it doesn’t.
Mizzou offers McKenzie
I’m starting to get a little disturbed writing this column as I’ve been correct on two things recently. I write about freshman Kevin Coleman as a name to watch and he gets an MU offer. I touch on eighth-grader Jaylon McKenzie and he picked up an MU offer as well this week.
I’d like to think Barry Odom doesn’t read this column. But recent evidence suggests otherwise. Given my recent streak of success I don’t have a player to keep eye on this week and might retire that for a bit. I don’t want to tarnish my recent track record.
Back to McKenzie. His tweet indicates he’s playing football at East St. Louis despite being from Belleville, Ill. If that holds true, he’ll be at a program where MU has had success recently with Terry Beckner, Wallace-Simms and Thomas, should he commit. I don’t want to talk anymore about the recruitment of an eighth-grader though, so let’s quit while I’m ahead.
