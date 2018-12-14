‘He breaks every rule in the book’: Patrick Mahomes stuns Philip Rivers with TD pass

Patrick Mahomes literally left Philip Rivers speechless.

With 9 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ 29-28 loss to the Chargers, Mahomes and the Kansas City offense faced second and goal from the 6-yard line. Mahomes took the snap and drifted to his right, nearly running out of bounds. Then he pump-faked the ball toward the sideline as if he might throw it away before he turning his hips and firing a throw across his body to wideout DeMarcus Robinson for the game’s opening score.

NFL Network cameras caught Rivers on the sideline with his mouth hanging open after he watched the play unfold on the in-stadium screen before muttering something under his breath.

“It was kind of one of those, ‘Shoot I can’t believe he made that play,’” Rivers said after the game. “I would have thrown it in the third row.”

When Mahomes walked into Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, Rivers was outside the Chargers’ locker room as the Chiefs quarterback approached. Upon seeing him, Rivers went over to Mahomes and gave him a hug before exchanging pleasantries and complimenting his play.

Rivers said he’s not knocking Mahomes when he says his attempt to copy him wouldn’t go well. It’s simply what separates the second-year quarterback from the rest of the league.

“It was a heck of a play,” Rivers said. “He makes some unreal throws. He breaks every rule in the book throwing back across the middle. I guess when you have that kind of arm you can do it. I can’t do it. If I would have thrown some of those he threw today I would have thrown six interceptions. That’s credit to him.”

Mahomes completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Rivers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns while completing 26 of 38 pass attempts.

The Chiefs head to Seattle for their next game against the Seahawks on Dec. 23. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. CT.