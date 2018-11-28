Former Lee’s Summit West lineman wins Mizzou football award ... for his quotes

Before the football season started, Missouri’s offensive linemen expressed frustration and disappointment for being left off the preseason all-SEC teams despite an impressive showing as a unit during the 2017 season.

While postseason all-SEC teams are still a week away from being announced, the unit can no longer say they went home empty-handed this year.

On Wednesday, the local reporters who cover Missouri Tigers athletics picked senior Kevin Pendleton as the 2018 winner of their “Award for Media Tolerance.”

The award goes to the Missouri football player who is considered the go-to quote for beat writers. An award after the 2017 season was not given, which makes former linebacker Michael Scherer the last recipient of it in 2016. A 12-member panel voted on the award. Each member of the panel ranks three candidates with first place worth three points, second place worth two points and third place worth one point.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pendleton, who finished in second place for the award in the 2016 season, won overwhelmingly with 27 points, including eight first-place votes. Fellow offensive lineman Paul Adams and linebacker Cale Garrett came in tied for second-place with 12 points. Quarterback Drew Lock finished in third-place with 10 points.

The Lee’s Summit West graduate becomes the third MU offensive lineman to win the award and the first since current Chiefs center Mitch Morse, the 2014 winner. Since arriving at MU in 2014, the 6-foot-4 Pendelton regularly made himself available to reporters, offering insightful comments about players from both sides of the ball. He spoke after Missouri’s last-second loss to Kentucky in October, notably saying, “I’m tired of losing.”

“I don’t have a problem helping (reporters) share our stories,” Pendleton told The Star after being told he won.

In all seriousness, Missouri should have a few players on the all-SEC team next week with Lock, Adams, Garrett, cornerback DeMarkus Acy and fellow linemen Tre’Vour Simms and Yasir Durant all having a shot to make either the first or second team.

Missouri learns of its bowl destination on Sunday. Current projections have the Tigers mainly tied to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville and the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Mizzou football “Award for Media Tolerance” winners:

2018: Kevin Pendleton

2017: Award not given

2016: Michael Scherer

2015: Ian Simon

2014: Mitch Morse

2013: Max Copeland

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE