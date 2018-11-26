Mizzou’s Barry Odom has ‘zero interest’ in Louisville job, contrary to Sunday reports

Missouri football coach Barry Odom denied reports that there is mutual interest between himself and Louisville to replace former Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino.

When reached on Monday by The Star’s Vahe Gregorian, Odom said he’s had no talks with Louisville and that “I have zero interest.”

Odom was out recruiting on Monday as Missouri awaits its bowl destination. He met with Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant. Sources have previously told The Star that Missouri and Auburn are the two finalists for Bryant, who is set to announce his decision on Dec 4.

Citing three sources, Louisville’s 247sports’ affiliate reported on Sunday that there was mutual interest between Odom and the Cardinals — this despite the Missouri’s coach’s lack of apparent ties to the program or area. The Cardinals are focused on Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, a former UL quarterback, for the job. A source close to Louisville told The Star that if Brohm stays at Purdue, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is the Cardinals’ next choice.

For Odom, this is more likely an angle into getting a better contract from Missouri. His current deals runs through the 2022 season and his $2.35 million annual salary currently ranks last among Southeastern Conference head coaches. Petrino was making close to $4 million at Louisville.

Missouri finished the season at 8-4 under Odom, who has improved his win total in each of his three seasons in Columbia. The Tigers will learn their bowl destination on Sunday and have been linked to the Liberty Bowl and Music City Bowl, among others.

The Star’s Vahe Gregorian contributed to this report.

