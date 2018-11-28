Five takeaways from Missouri basketball’s turnover-filled loss to Temple

Missouri dropped its second straight men’s basketball game Tuesday, a 79-77 loss to Temple that saw the Tigers spot the Owls 20 points off turnovers. The Tigers had four scorers in double figures and had an inspired second-half rally but couldn’t stay out of their own way, with problems inbounding the ball and ball security. Here are five takeaways from the Tigers’ loss:

Missouri hasn’t learned its lessons from last season: The Tigers struggled to win games where they turned the ball over a lot and repeatedly struggled in late-game inbounding scenarios. Those problems continue to be an issue. Both have to get fixed if Missouri wants to win games. The offense took a step forward: Missouri’s scoring was not a problem. Mark Smith had 19 points, while Kevin Puryear had 16 and six rebounds. Jeremiah Tilmon had 14 points and 10 rebounds. If those three can play like that more consistently, then Missouri is going to be more competitive in games this season. You can see why Cuonzo Martin loves Javon Pickett: The kid brings it. He forced a steal in the game’s opening seconds and nearly had another that he couldn’t hold onto. He gets a lot of his points on putbacks and second-chance opportunities and plays his tail off on defense. Central Florida is a better team than Temple: The Knights were picked to win the American Athletic Conference and are a better team than the one Missouri beat in Orlando last year. The Owls were picked sixth in the same conference. It’s going to take a repeat performance on offense and a much better one on defense for Missouri to have a chance in Sunday’s game, which tips off at 2 p.m. and airs on ESPNU. Missouri needs more out of Torrence Watson: The biggest signee from Missouri’s 2018 recruiting class, many expected Watson to fill an immediate need in scoring. So far he’s only been good for a three a game. He needs to give MU more sooner rather than later.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW