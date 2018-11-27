Missouri cracked the College Football Playoff rankings. What’s it mean for the bowl game?

Drew Lock said after Friday’s blowout win over Arkansas that he wouldn’t understand why Missouri wouldn’t be ranked after closing the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
The College Football Playoff committee got the message.
Missouri cracked the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday night, coming in at No. 24. The Tigers received votes in the coaches and AP polls but were just outside the top-25.
The Southeastern Conference had four teams in the top-10 with Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 4, Florida at No. 9 and LSU at No. 10. The ranking is promising for Missouri since it means that the latter two teams are likely heading to the New Year’s 6 bowl games, which improves MU’s chances of getting sent to the Outback or Taxslayer bowls in Florida.
Bowl projections as of Sunday had the Tigers all over the board with the Liberty Bowl, Music City Bowl and Taxslayer Bowl all being in play.
Missouri will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.
