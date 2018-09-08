Five Things to Know: Wyoming vs. Mizzou

Here are five things to know before the Wyoming Cowboys take on the Missouri Tigers.
By

By

University of Missouri

Missouri Tigers football vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

September 08, 2018 06:00 AM

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

The line: Missouri by 19 1/2

Prediction

It appears the Cowboys will be without running back Nico Evans, who is listed as doubtful because of a rib injury. Evans leads the nation is rushing and has carried the Wyoming offense in week one as first-year starter Tyler Vandre Waal went without a touchdown pass. Missouri should win this game comfortably. The offense should be able to score enough on a tough Wyoming defense to make Barry Odom 2-0 as a head coach for the first time. Look for wide receiver Emanuel Hall to score another pair of touchdowns.

Missouri 24, Wyoming 7

Alex Schiffer

Alex Schiffer covers University of Missouri athletics for The Star.

