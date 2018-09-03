Missouri Tigers vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

Missouri started off its season in blowout fashion with 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin but faces a tougher test on Saturday in Wyoming. The Cowboys come to Columbia with a 1-1 record after starting the season a week before most teams. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is respected nationally for his teams, especially on defense.
The details
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia
TV: ESPN2/ESPNU
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
The line: Missouri by 16 1/2
Five things to know
Wyoming led the nation in turnover margin for 2017: The Cowboys defense was one of the nation’s best in forcing turnovers and returns most of its defensive starters from last season. Drew Lock’s throws will have to be even more precise than usual if the Tigers want to take care of the ball.
Kevin Pendleton is expected back: The Tigers’ senior guard missed Saturday’s game against Tennessee-Martin with a sprained knee but is expected to play against Wyoming. Fellow senior Sam Bailey filled in during Pendleton’s absence Saturday.
The Cowboys have some noteworthy alumni of their own: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Larry Nance Jr., former NFL coach Chuck Pagano and former NBA player Ken Sailors are all Wyoming alumni. Sailors is credited for popularizing the jump shot.
We could see more of Derek Dooley’s playbook: Missouri’s players said after Saturday’s game that the Tigers barely ran their offense in order to give opposing teams less film to work with. Does Dooley show more of his hand against Wyoming or try a similar approach from Saturday?
Josh Allen isn’t walking through the door: The former Cowboys quarterback left early for the NFL and is now starting for the Buffalo Bills. Redshirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal inherits the offense and has yet to throw a touchdown in the Pokes’ first two games. Wyoming has scored all of its touchdowns on the ground, which puts pressure on Missouri’s defense to stop the run.
