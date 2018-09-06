This week in Mizzou recruiting: Could MU hoops land a commit this weekend?

What a weekend upon us.

Not even wasting time with the usual intro.

Let’s get into it.

E.J. and Mario head to town

SIGN UP

Probably the biggest news of the weekend on the recruiting front is that Missouri’s top two basketball targets, E.J. Liddell and Mario McKinney, are taking official visits to Columbia this weekend. Liddell’s trip has been in the books for weeks, but McKinney canceled a visit to Kansas State this weekend to come to Columbia.

Word out of Manhattan is Bruce Weber and staff are not happy about this. McKinney said he plans to visit Kansas State soon, but I don’t think it happens.

Personally, I think McKinney is a Missouri Tiger at the end of the weekend.

Maybe he won’t announce it until sometime next week, but that’s what all signs are pointing to. Rocket Watts canceled a visit to Missouri for Sept. 22 (more on that below), and I think at this point the Tigers would take a commitment from McKinney. I could also see him taking a few more visits — and friendly reminder: I can’t read kids’ minds — but that’s where this is trending.

So, assuming that happens, what does this mean for Liddell?

McKinney and Liddell have played together since the second grade, and there has been discussion about keeping that trend going into college. Liddell has told me he would love to do it if it was the best situation for the both of them. Missouri and Kansas State are really the only options for that to happen. I think getting McKinney on board greatly increases Missouri’s chances with Liddell. And they were already in good shape for that.

I do think Liddell will end up taking all five official visits. His parents are some of the most reasonable I’ve ever met and no decision will be made without a number of conversations. They both played college sports. Eric Liddell Sr. is a football coach. They know the recruiting process. So this could take some time.

As for Ohio State, I was told the Buckeyes were going full-court press to get Liddell to commit while he was there. A source close to the Buckeyes told me Chris Holtmann’s staff thought Liddell’s visit went well. Liddell didn’t commit in Columbus and went through the week without canceling his visit to Missouri. Both things are good news for Missouri.

The Tigers now have the entire weekend to roll out the red carpet for both of them. Let’s see what we’re talking about next week.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Blackwell and Jackson come to town

Robin Pingeton’s weekend is just as full as Cuonzo Martin’s.

Aijha Blackwell, the Tigers’ top target for 2019, and Taiyanna Jackson, a 6-foot-5 forward from Indiana, will both visit Missouri this weekend. Jackson is a top-60 recruit nationally and is on an official visit, while Blackwell’s is an unofficial visit. Pingeton will also host Madison Buford, a highly-touted junior from St. Louis and Irish twin sister to football commit Jack Buford (he’s 10 months older, but they’re in the same grade).

Getting both Jackson and Blackwell would be gigantic for Pingeton’s program. Both are borderline five-star recruits, with Blackwell being a Missouri legacy and Jackson having a frame made for the WNBA.

I’ll admit I’m new to Jackson’s recruitment, but I’ve had enough people tell me Missouri is right there, along with Louisville, for Blackwell’s services. Getting one would set Missouri up nicely going into the post-Sophie Cunningham era. Getting both could mean Pingeton might cut down some nets when it’s all said and done.

Rocket Man cancels his visit

I make that joke as a reference to Elton John, not Kim Jong-un. Watts said to 247sports that he’s not visiting Missouri as planned. He was supposed to visit Sept. 22. I’ve been hearing whispers about this for weeks but was told the situation was fluid. Missouri was never the favorite for Watts, but was in position to make a run at him. I’m told the visit was canceled because of things happening on Watts’ end and not Missouri’s.

Missouri is still in the mix for Harlond Beverly, another Michigan prospect that can play on the wing or as a guard, but I’m told he won’t sign until the spring.

Arvell Ferguson commits to Missouri

Barry Odom landed his 11th football pledge for the 2019 class in Arvell Ferguson on Thursday. I’m a big fan of Ferguson, who spent a lot of time talking to me at Night at the Zou, and he seemed like a nice kid. He’s got a great frame for a defensive end at 6 feet 5, and a college weight program could give him an NFL body.

Odom has four in-state commits for 2019, three from the St. Louis area, but there is still work to be done. Marcus Washington, Ira Henry, Jalani Williams and Shammond Cooper are still out there. Getting two or more from that group would be huge for Missouri. The more momentum the Tigers get, the better the odds are at getting most of them.