High scoring transfer guard picks Missouri after Tigers lose Xavier Pinson

Green Bay guard Amari Davis (1) dunks on a breakaway against Minnesota in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 99-69. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

Missouri men’s basketball lost one guard this week to the transfer portal and has now added one the same way.

Amari Davis, who led Wisconsin-Green Bay with a 17.2-point scoring average this season, announced his commitment to Missouri on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-4 Davis has played two seasons for the Phoenix with the program changing coaches after his first.

He was a second-team All-Horizon League selection last season, shooting 42.2% from the field, 28.8% on three-pointers and 80.4% from the free-throw stripe. Davis averaged about two assists per game and 3.7 rebounds while leading the team in steals.

As a freshman, Davis averaged 15.9 points and was voted Horizon freshman of the year. He attempted only eight three-pointers and missed them all but he shot 54% inside the arc.

Davis, from Trotwood, Ohio, figures to compete as a starter immediately for Missouri after the Tigers’ Xavier Pinson announced earlier this week that he was entering the transfer portal.

Pinson would have been the Mizzou’s top returning scorer this season after averaging 13.6 points for the team that fell to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last week.

The Tigers are also seeking 6-3 KC Roos graduate transfer point guard Brandon McKissic, who also is being recruited by Kansas, Kansas State, Saint Louis and others. McKissic wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he received a scholarship offer from MU coach Cuonzo Martin.