Missouri’s Parker Braun latest Tigers basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal

Missouri’s Parker Braun, top, dunks the ball over Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 71-68.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Add another MissouriTigers men’s basketball player to the NCAA transfer portal.

Parker Braun, a 6-foot-8 forward who just completed his third year at Mizzou, plans to transfer. He’s the second Missouri player in a week to enter the transfer portal, following guard Xavier Pinson’s recent decision to do so.

Braun averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds this season. He made four of his 10 three-point attempts, and his best moments came in an home loss to Arkansas, when he scored the basket that tied the score and blocked a shot that ensured overtime.

Braun helped Blue Valley Northwest to a Kansas Class 6A championship as a senior before becoming the latest in his family to attend Missouri. His mother Lisa played for the Tigers from 1988-91, and her brother Mike Sandbothe also played for Mizzou.

Braun arrived at Missouri as a preferred walk-on and was put on scholarship. Parker’s younger brother, Christian, plays at Kansas. Christian Braun started all 28 games for the Jayhawks this season.

Missouri picked up a transfer this past week when Amari Davis announced on Twitter that he was joining the Tigers. Davis had been the leading scorer for Wisconsin-Green Bay with a 17.2 points-per-game average this season.

The departures of Pinson and Braun leave Missouri with just three returning players who have been part of Cuonzo Martin’s rotation: Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett and Torrence Watson.