SportsBeat KC: Jayhawks are in the NCAA Tournament. So who’s available and who isn’t?

Where do the Jayhawks stand with the NCAA Tournament and COVID-19? Associated Press file photo

The bracket is out and the 68 teams are seeded. Kansas landed a No. 3 seed and will open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday against No. 14 Eastern Washington. All games will be played in Indiana. If the Jayhawks win their opener, there are three possible second-round opponents: sixth-seeded Southern California, or the winner of an opening-round game between 11th seeds Wichita State and Drake.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, we hear what KU coach Bill Self had to say about the Jayhawks’ spot in the field. He also provides the latest update on the team’s COVID-19 situation. Kansas couldn’t finish the Big 12 Tournament because of a positive test, and two players couldn’t participate in Kansas City because of COVID-19 protocols.

Story links:

Was Kansas lucky or unlucky with the NCAA Tournament draw?

Bill Self pleased with NCAA Tournament seed, provides updates on team’s COVID-19 issues

Kansas might be the least predictable team in the least predictable tournament