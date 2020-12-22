SportsBeat KC: Talking KU hoops, Mizzou bowl matchup, Skylar Thompson’s return

Skylar Thompson iu headed back to Kansas State. Associated Press file photo

Christmas week typically would be a slow time in college sports. But the pandemic has shuffled schedules and there is plenty to discuss, like Kansas’ big basketball game Tuesday night against West Virginia, Missouri’s bowl destination and the announcement by quarterback Skylar Thompson that he is returning to Kansas State next season.

Beat writers Jesse Newell, Gary Bedore, Souichi Terada and Kellis Robinett weigh in on these stories and more with host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC.

Story links:

Quick scout: Here’s the luck (?) factor in KU-West Virginia matchup

Mizzou Tigers headed to Music City Bowl to face Iowa on Dec. 30

Skylar Thompson’s return will add intrigue to Kansas State’s quarterback situation next season