KU Jayhawks vs. Creighton Bluejays: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, notes

Creighton coach Greg McDermott cheers on his players as they take on Kennesaw State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf) AP

The details

When/where: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Creighton Ht. Yr. PPG F 13 Christian Bishop 6-7 Jr. 15.0 F 23 Damien Jefferson 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 24 Mitch Ballock 6-5 Sr. 8.7 G 34 Denzel Mahoney 6-5 Sr. 10.5 G 11 Marcus Zegarowski 6-2 Jr. 12.3 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 9.4 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 12.8 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr 16.2 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.2 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 15.0

About No. 8 Creighton (3-0): Creighton defeated North Dakota State (69-58), Omaha (94-67) and Kennesaw State (93-58) in games played in Omaha, Nebraska. … Guard Marcus Zegarowski, who had 11 assists versus Omaha, joins KU’s Marcus Garrett as two of 50 players on the top 50 watch list for the Wooden Award. Zegarowski is preseason Big East player of the year. … Creighton returns four starters and five of its top six scorers from last season’s team that finished 24-7 and won a share of its first Big East regular-season title. … Mitch Ballock, a 6-5 senior out of Eudora High, surpassed 1,000 career points in the season-opener against North Dakota State. He’s the only player in Creighton history to hit 90 or more threes in two straight seasons. Ballock was named second-team preseason all-Big East… Junior forward Christian Bishop is a graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School. Sophomore forward Nic Zeil attended Park Hill High School and sophomore guard Jett Canfield attended Topeka High. … Greg McDermott (Northern Iowa, 1988) is 234-116 in his 11th season with the Bluejays. He owns a career mark of 514-311 in 27 seasons, and is 383-247 in his 20th Division I campaign. He is second winningest coach in Creighton history. Dana Altman went 327-176 from 1994-2010. … Creighton will be without Rati Andronikashvili and Modestas Kancleris during the 2020-21 season after both players tore the anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knee three days apart during practices in early November. …

About No. 5 Kansas (4-1): KU leads the all-time series, 9-6. The teams haven’t played since 1974 when KU prevailed, 55-54, in an NCAA Midwest Regional game in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks have won four consecutive games in the series. The first meeting was in 1923 when KU prevailed, 29-7, in Omaha. … Kansas is 4-1 for the second-straight season and 4-1 or better for the ninth-consecutive season beginning in 2012-13. … KU has won 10 games in a row in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 803-114 all-time in Allen and 266-14 in the 18-year Bill Self era. … KU won Saturday’s game against North Dakota State (65-61) despite leading for only 7:59 and trailing for 28:25. There were seven lead changes and six ties in the game. … Junior guard Ochai Agbaji’s 13 points Saturday extended his double-figure scoring streak to five games. He now has 27 career double-figure games at KU. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson has grabbed double-figure rebounds in two of KU’s five games. He played a career-high 33 minutes against NDSU. Wilson’s 15 rebounds versus NDSU were the most by a freshman since Andrew Wiggins grabbed 19 rebounds against Iowa State on January 13, 2014 in Ames, Iowa. … Senior Mitch Lightfoot tied his season high in scoring with four points vs NDSU. He scored four points twice previously this season, against Gonzaga (Nov. 26) and Washburn on Thursday.