Jayhawks survive North Dakota State, 65-61, on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse

KU’s Tyon Grant-Foster is fouled hard by NDSU’s Jarius Cook while driving to the bucket on a Jayhawks fast break during the first half of the Jayhawks game Saturday afternoon against North Dakota State University at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

No. 7-ranked Kansas, a college basketball powerhouse that defeated fellow blueblood Kentucky by three points on Tuesday, survived a major scare from a mid-major opponent on Saturday afternoon at near-empty Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks, 1-1 versus top 25 teams this season and 4-1 overall, rallied from a seven-point deficit with 11 minutes, 45 seconds to play to nudge North Dakota State (0-4) of the Summit League, 65-61.

The Jayhawks were favored by 24 points entering the game.

KU, which trailed 8-0 early and led just 35-33 at halftime, couldn’t muster any offense the second half and trailed 51-44 with 11:45 to play.

The Jayhawks did tie the game at 51-51 only to see North Dakota State’s 6-foot-10 Rocky Kreuser hit a three-pointer with the shot clock running down with 8:50 left.

It was close the rest of the way, KU taking the lead 62-61 on an inside shot by Tyon Grant-Foster at 1:21. Marcus Garrett had a shot blocked inside with under a minute left, giving the Bison the ball.

Kreuser missed inside and fouled Christian Braun on the rebound. Braun hit two free throws and KU led 64-61 with 29 seconds left. Grant-Foster blocked a shot by Maleeck Harden-Hayes at 13 seconds left. Ochai Agbaji then hit a free throw for KU to make it 65-61.

Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Agbaji 13 for the Jayhawks, who now return to top 25 action on Tuesday when the opponent is No. 9 Creighton at 4 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

Just 68 fans attended Saturday’s game, which had limit on attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 2,500 fans will be allowed at the game Tuesday. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod gave the OK for fans to attend that game plus Friday’s game versus Omaha and Sunday’s against Tarleton State.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Just family members and/or close friends of KU players and coaches were allowed admittance Saturday. A headcount midway through the first half accounted for 68 fans Saturday, 19 in the second level behind the North Dakota State bench cheering for the Bison and 49 cheering for the Jayhawks for a total of 68 fans.

Tyree Eady scored 14 and Kreuser 11 for the Bison, who now have dropped games to KU, Creighton, Nebraska and Nevada.

KU struggled from the opening tip in the first half in trailing 8-0. However, Agbaji scored seven points in a 10-0 run that gave the Jayhawks the lead.

However, the Bison, who led most of the half, were up 27-23 at 5:04. Braun, Grant-Foster, Agbaji and Bryce Thompson each scored as KU had its largest lead, 31-27.

Agbaji finished the half with nine points and Braun seven and KU led 35-33 at the break..

Amy Bonner of Parkville, Missouri was one of the three officials to work the game. Two longtime members of the stat crew said they believed Bonner to be the first female to officiate a men’s hoops game in Allen Fieldhouse.