Versatile Jalen Wilson off to fast start for Kansas entering Saturday’s game vs NDSU

Jalen Wilson currently is listed as a forward on Kansas’ 2020-21 men’s basketball roster.

While technically true, the versatile 6-foot-8, 215-pound redshirt freshman acknowledges some might see him — and his role on KU’s team — as much more varied than that simple designation.

“I always try to adapt to anything on the court. I can play the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. It doesn’t matter to me. I prepare to do it all. Defense, offense, wherever I can play to help the team,” said Wilson, who has been all over the court through four games this season.

The Denton, Texas native — he’s second on the team in scoring (15.3 points per game) and tied with Christian Braun for team lead in rebounding (7.3 per game) — looked like a tall guard in hitting back to back three-pointers in KU’s 65-62 comeback victory over Kentucky on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

He also made 3 of 5 threes and scored 13 points while playing 19 minutes in Thursday’s 89-54 win over Washburn and has iced 5 of 10 threes the past two games heading into Saturday’s game against North Dakota State (3 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse, Big 12 Now on ESPN+).

Wilson, who scored 23 points, 21 the second half in the big win over No. 20-ranked Kentucky, resembled a true big man in grabbing 10 rebounds and also guarding 6-10 Isaiah Jackson, who had seven points, 12 rebounds and eight blocked shots for UK.

“Jalen has a very strong lower body,” KU coach Bill Self said of Wilson, who had six rebounds against Washburn. “He can kind of hit people and get them off the block as opposed to letting them catch it on the block.”

Wilson acknowledges he wears his 215 pounds well.

“I think me being a bigger dude I can guard the 5,” Wilson said. “I can really break down a 5 when I’m on offense. Me breaking down my defender, finding my teammates open, getting to the rim is something I can be good at.”

Wilson acknowledges he would like to become a consistent force on the boards. He has 10 offensive rebounds and 19 defensive boards this season.

“Of course my thing is when you rebound the ball, you always get a touch,” Wilson said. “You are always active in the game. By rebounding, I stay in tune with everything on the court.”

Wilson has come a long way in a short period of time. He broke his left ankle injury during the first minute of play in the second game of his college career, had surgery, then after a couple months of healing was able to return and practice the last several weeks of the 2019-20 campaign as a redshirt.

“Jalen was hurt last year. But we got to see him in the preseason. He did well. We thought he was who he is,” KU assistant coach Kurtis Townsend said referring to the vast potential of Wilson, the No. 47-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com.

“What we didn’t realize (is) he has that extra oomph when he gets in a game,” Townsend added. “Jalen can guard all five positions. He’s had to guard the 5 some. He’s become a really good passer. He goes and rebounds the ball. He and Christian (Braun) rebound as well as anybody down there.”

The oomph is by design.

“My mentality of junkyard dog,” Wilson said, “comes from last year not being able to play at all. I want to come out and prove to people what I can do.”

Wilson worked hard in sculpting his body after the Jayhawks were dismissed to their hometowns last March 12 all the way until Aug. 2 because of the pandemic.

“I lost about 13 pounds, really focused on my explosiveness, my body being strong,” Wilson said of offseason workouts. “In the Big 12, you play against strong people. I wanted to make sure my body was ready for anything. I wanted to be able to guard physical players. I got quicker so I could play perimeter more, find guys. Last year I struggled getting to the cup. I like to find my teammates (for easy buckets).”

He has five assists, eight turnovers in four games.

“Our versatility this year is super effective,” said KU sophomore wing Braun, “Jalen and Tristan (Enaruna) can guard any position 1 through 5. We have guys like Jalen who is tough; Tristan is tough. Jalen is a guy who can guard inside and the perimeter. He brings a lot to this team,” Braun added.

As far as Saturday’s game, No. 7-ranked KU (3-1) will face a North Dakota State team that is off to an 0-3 start.

“f I’m not mistaken they played Nebraska (79-57 loss), Creighton (69-58 loss) and one other team (Nevada, 62-48 loss),” Self said Thursday. “We will have a good scout on them tomorrow. The thing that is a little different is their 5 man shoots threes.”

Rocky Kreuser, a 6-10, 245-pound forward, has made 4 of 9 threes for the Bison of the Summit League.

“It won’t be a traditional game. I won’t be surprised if we play small on Saturday,” Self said.