Why this Kentucky game could require patience — and faith — from KU coach Bill Self

Kansas plays Kentucky on Tuesday, and sure, if KU coach Bill Self wants to think worst-case scenario, he’s probably wondering about how his team will defend 7-foot forward Olivier Sarr.

It would be a tough task no matter the circumstances. Sarr, who was a post monster for Danny Manning at Wake Forest a season ago while racking up easy shots and opponent fouls, is just part of a Wildcats’ rotation this season that currently ranks as the tallest in basketball.

Self’s challenge here, at first glance, seems like it could be even more difficult. KU big man David McCormack had two of his worst career games last week, and also has been limited in practice with a knee injury. KU likely will have to lean on its five-out lineup, which has been its most effective look through the team’s first two games.

So yes ... the pregame thought of 6-foot-8 wing Jalen Wilson guarding 7-foot Sarr probably doesn’t make for the most comforting thoughts defensively.

That, though, would be the wrong way to look at things.

And also shouldn’t be the way Self focuses if he wants to play his team’s most effective lineups moving forward.

It’s true that KU’s defense might struggle at times Tuesday, and that some runs of easy baskets for the Wildcats could be enough to make Self squeamish on the sideline.

But Self’s job isn’t to put out the best defense. It’s to put out the best team.

Right now, that should mean proceeding forward with this new version of Smallball, which will require some breath-holding defensively to receive the potential reward of KU overwhelming its opponents on the other end.

Kentucky coach John Calipari, in all honestly, should be plenty worried himself about all the mismatches that Wilson might provide Tuesday.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Wilson, who played just four minutes last season before breaking his ankle, has easily been one of KU’s best performers so far. Self commented Monday that Wilson had “played really well” before saying, “He’s not a 5 man, but he can do some things offensively in that 5 spot that we’re learning more about.”

Translation: Wilson can do enough defensively to make it a net positive when combined with his offense.

In addition, Wilson has provided some unexpected intangibles that make him a good fit for this particular undersized 5-man role.

For one, he simply has played hard, which seems to have been partly a result of being better conditioned after he lost 13 pounds of fat in the offseason.

This showed in particular during one second-half play against Saint Joseph’s. Wilson, when going for a defensive rebound, was the furthest from KU’s basket of all 10 players on the court when the Jayhawks started a fast break.

Yet, after a pass ahead to Ochai Agbaji and a missed layup, it was Wilson who scooped the rebound, hustling to put it back in even though he was still outside the three-point line when Agbaji first made his move toward the rim.

It’s not the only way Wilson puts pressure on an opponent’s big men. On a different possession against Saint Joseph’s, Wilson defended an outside shot then leaked out, beating everyone down the floor to receive a pass from Dajuan Harris for an uncontested layup — an opportunity that a typical 5 man isn’t likely to create.

Yes, Wilson will be outmanned some when posted up. Still, Self noted that Wilson is blessed with a strong lower half, which so far has helped him to nudge post players off the block before they can receive passes. He’s also been a good communicator on the defensive end — helping KU more seamlessly switch screens to thwart opponents’ actions — while showing competitiveness during rebounding battles.

In half-court offense, the ball also has moved better with Wilson out there and KU’s five players spread on the perimeter. With the lane open, Wilson has shown a knack for taking advantage of driving creases against poor closeouts, and because he’s typically attacking the team’s big man, there’s less of a shot-blocking presence at the rim to potentially stop his layup attempts.

KU will be more prepared to play 5-out Tuesday. Self vowed to make up a few more sets for his team to use, and spacing also should be improved after additional practice time the last few days.

This will be a test for Wilson ... and yes, also for Self.

Kentucky will get some dunks. And KU’s defense will sometimes look overmatched and outgunned.

If the goal is maximizing the Jayhawks’ ceiling, though, Self will likely have to be patient. Wilson has done too much too well thus far to not be given a chance at extended playing time.

And though “outscoring opponents” is never Self’s preferred way to play ... it has potential to be best for this particular team.