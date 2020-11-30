KU Jayhawks vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, notes

KU’s Christian Braun, left, steals the ball from ISU’s Prentiss Nixon during the first half of Monday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse. rsugg@kcstar.com

The details

When/where: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kentucky (1-1) Ht. Yr. PPG* F 23 Isaiah Jackson 6-10 Fr. 7.5 F 30 Olivier Sarr 7-0 Sr. 12.5 G 5 Terrence Clarke 6-7 Fr. 13.5 G 3 Brandon Boston 6-7 Fr. 17.5 G 2 Devin Askew 6-3 Fr. 7.0 P No. Kansas (1-1) Ht. Yr. PPG* F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 8.0 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 19.0 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr 17.5 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 13.5 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Fr. 12.5

About Kansas: KU is 9-23 all-time against Kentucky. The Jayhawks lost the last meeting, 71-63, on Jan. 26, 2019, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Prior to that, KU had won three in a row in the series. That winning streak followed a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats. … KU is 4-5 in the Champions Classic, 1-2 in the event against UK. … KU is 35-10 in neutral-site games since 2015-16. … The Jayhawks, who are 1-1 for the second year in a row, have been 1-2 just once in the Bill Self era (2005-06). … KU has been ranked in each of the last 221 AP polls dating to 2008-09. The 221-consecutive weeks in the polls ties UCLA (1966-80) for the most consecutive weeks ranked all-time and is the longest active streak in the country. … Kansas’ last six losses have been to ranked opponents. … Sophomore Christian Braun, who scored 30 points against Saint Joseph’s on Friday in KU’s first win of the season, is the team’s leading scorer (19.0 ppg) and second on the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg). … Jalen Wilson leads the team in rebounding. at 6.5 per game. … KU has five players averaging nine or more points per game… KU has averaged 92.0 ppg and allowed 87.0 ppg. … Redshirt senior Mitch Lighfoot has appeared in 100 career games. … Junior Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures in 24 games. … Senior guard Marcus Garrett, who had seven rebounds vs. Saint Joe’s, has totaled five or more rebounds in 39 games.

About Kentucky: Dick Vitale, Holly Rowe and Dan Shulman will work the game for ESPN. … Kentucky lost to Richmond, 76-64, Sunday at Rupp Arena after opening the season with an 81-45 win over Morehead State. Kentucky had just five assists against Richmond… Senior forward Olivier Sarr averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks at Wake Forest last season. … Kentucky must replace 94.0% of its scoring from a season ago. ... Keion Brooks is the team’s leading returning scorer (4.5 ppg) and rebounder (9.5). Brooks has been hampered by a leg injury … The Wildcats have 10 new players on the roster. Brooks and walk-ons Riley Welch and Brennan Canada are the only Wildcats who appeared in a game last season. … UK’s recruiting class of guards Devin Askew, Brandon Boston, Terrence Clarke and Cam’Ron Fletcher, forwards Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware and walk-on Kareem Watkins was ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals.com. … Boston, who attended Sierra Canyon High School in Norcross, Georgia, was named preseason all-SEC first team and to the Naismith Trophy watch list. … Clarke, also on the Naismith watch list, averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists as a senior at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire . … For just the second time in 12 seasons under Calipari and the first since 2010-11, UK was not picked to win the SEC title. Tennessee was picked first; UK second in the preseason poll.