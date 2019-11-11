Jalen Wilson’s surgery deemed successful; recovery time 10 to 12 weeks, KU’s Self says

Kansas freshman Jalen Wilson had successful surgery on his left ankle on Monday, KU coach Bill Self confirmed to The Star in a text message.

“Surgery went well. Same rehab. Ten to 12 weeks,” Self said.

Wilson’s mom, Lisa, earlier Monday reported on Twitter that the surgery, “went great. Thank u for your prayers.”

Also, after surgery, Jalen Wilson tweeted: “Thank you everyone!! The support From Jayhawks everywhere has been truly a blessing!!”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound wing from Denton, Texas, broke the ankle in just 27 seconds of action in Friday’s victory over UNC Greensboro at Allen Fieldhouse.

Wilson ran from the middle of the court to the corner, planted then said he heard a pop in his ankle. He was removed from the game immediately and headed to the locker room, returning later on crutches.

Wilson averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists his senior season at Guyer High in Denton. He originally signed with Michigan but reopened his recruitment following a coaching change and committed to KU in June. Self has said it’s possible Wilson will receive a medical redshirt.

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP