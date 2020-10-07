Bill Self rewards his Kansas Jayhawks by ending ‘Boot Camp’ ahead of schedule

Bill Self has decreed his 18th annual Kansas men’s basketball Boot Camp a resounding success.

“It was a great Boot Camp,” Self said Tuesday in a text message to The Star.

KU’s annual preseason conditioning program was so “great” in fact, that the Jayhawks coach informed his 15 players early Tuesday morning that Boot Camp — which ran last Monday through Friday and again Monday and Tuesday of this week — had concluded three days ahead of schedule.

“We have a longer preseason this year so we wanted to not wear them out,” Self added.

He noted that everybody completed Boot Camp except sophomore guard Michael Jankovich, who has an ankle injury. On Saturday, Self had said Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Bryce Thompson had been outstanding during early-morning Boot Camp workouts that consist of sprints, defensive slides, backboard touches, rope jumping and other exercises that constitute an hour of non-stop movement.

KU will continue to practice eight hours a week in accordance with NCAA rules leading up to the official start of practice on Oct. 14.

Tyon Grant-Foster fitting in at KU

KU newcomer Tyon Grant-Foster, a 6-7 junior guard out of Indian Hills Community College, says he’s adjusted well to major college basketball.

“It (juco ball) prepared me a lot, because the juco I chose is one of the best jucos in the nation,” Grant-Foster said, speaking Tuesday as guest during an interview segment entitled, “A Walk in the Phog,” available at KUathletics.com.

“It (Indian Hills) has a history for winning, so I would say it transferred over because this is obviously a well known winning program,” Grant-Foster added of KU.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Grant-Foster, who is a KC Schlagle High School graduate, said playing at KU, “is like a dream come true.”

He received All-America honorable mention after averaging 16.5 points a game a year ago. He hit 48.3% of his shots, including 52 of 155 threes for 33.5%. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. Overall he dished 52 assists against 82 turnovers with 48 blocked shots and 34 steals.

Asked what he likes the most about KU so far, Grant-Foster said: “Right now I would say getting to know my teammates and getting better with them every day.”

He described his game by saying, “I’m a scorer, because that’s what I can do. I get in here with coach (Self). He’s helping me with not just scoring but getting my other teammates involved as well.”

KU grad Woodland guest on “Grill With Bill”

KU coach Self chatted with 2019 U.S. Open golf champion Gary Woodland on the most recent “Grill With Bill,” episode at kuathletics.com.

Self grilled a meal for both Woodland and Woodland’s long-time friend, KU deputy athletic director Sean Lester.

“Sean and I can speak for everybody. We appreciate and certainly enjoy watching you represent us when you are out there,” Self told the 36-year old Woodland, a former KU golfer who finished his Jayhawk career in the spring of 2007.

“You can tell you are a Kansan and certainly being from Topeka you obviously are, but you can tell you love this place (KU),” Self added.

“I do. I love being home,” Woodland told Self, who grilled the meal in the backyard of his Lawrence abode.

Woodland mentioned several golfers who have helped him during his PGA career. He said he now is trying to return the favor to younger golfers.

“The veterans are so good at helping the younger guys. Jack Nicklaus is one of the best,” Woodland said. “I could call Jack right now. Any young guy could call him. He’ll take him under his wing. He’ll tell you anything you want to know.

“To that point, I’ve been on tour 12 years now. I am helping some younger guys,” Woodland added. “I spent a lot of time with Collin (Morikawa) who just won the PGA. I sent him a text, congratulations, after he won. He said, ‘I can’t tell you what you’ve done for me the last year and how you’ve helped me.’ That is special to me and means something. I’ve got to work my butt off to make sure he doesn’t beat me again but it’s nice to help those young guys. I want to earn what I get. I want them to play their best. I know at my best I’m going to be hard to beat,” Woodland stated.