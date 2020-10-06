Kansas Jayhawks offer scholarship to Oak Hill Academy sophomore forward

Justin McBride, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound sophomore power forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, he reported Monday on Twitter.

McBride — he played last year at South Garland (Texas) High School before transferring to the Virginia prep school — is ranked No. 33 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by 247sports.com. Rivals.com has not yet issued rankings for the sophomore class.

“Justin McBride is a hybrid forward with a more than solid all-around game. The Dallas/Fort Worth area native can explode to the rim as well as finish through contact,” Dinos Trigonis, organizer of the Pangos All-South Camp in Texas wrote on Twitter recently after watching McBride at that event.

McBride has also been offered a scholarship by TCU at this early date. Recruiting analysts predict all the blueblood schools soon will be involved.

“McBride was flat out dominant offensively! The strong, broad frame forward exhibited touch from inside/outside and he violently attacked the rim with strength and power. He definitely proved that he is deserving of his Top 50 national ranking,” wrote Andre Powe, founder of Inside the Rim, in a post on Twitter. Powe also watched McBride at the Pangos event.

Basketball scout Jabari Johnson wrote on Twitter that McBride, “consistently showcased a unique package of size, skill, and versatility. A top 15 prospect in the country.”

Also, Blue Zertuche of Texas Hoops wrote after the Pangos event: “It was Justin McBride who I came away asking ‘How good can this freshman be?’ Wow, he looked every bit of the part. Trim build, long arms and legs, good touch around the basket and willing to fight for the ball. McBride was mixing it up and battling on both ends. There were times that McBride was outmuscled, but in a year or so, with his frame, he showed glimpses of winning the 50/50 ball.

“McBride didn’t hit a three Friday night, but when the ball left his hands, he exhibited a nice release. McBride played hard and ran the middle of the floor wanting to do whatever it took to help his team win. What I liked the most was his demeanor and how he left it all on the court,” wrote Zertuche.

Bossi issues predictions on Sallis, Ayomide Onu

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Eric Bossi, who is now lead recruiting analyst at 247sports.com after moving over from Rivals.com, on Monday issued a pair of predictions regarding a pair of high school seniors who are considering KU and others.

Hunter Sallis, a 6-5 senior point guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, will ultimately choose Kentucky, Bossi wrote. Sallis, the No. 6-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, is considering 12 schools: Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

“Most likely, there will be at least one more cut to his list before making a decision and of the teams involved, I would put Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina in the best position to make the next round,” Bossi wrote.

“That being said, I’m ready to make my first Crystal Ball pick as a member of the 247Sports team and I’m going with Kentucky for Sallis. Would I call it a lock? No. But, based on what I’ve heard I feel that as of today John Calipari and the Wildcats are the most likely to land a commitment from Sallis.”

Meanwhile, Sam Ayomide Onu, a 6-11 senior center from Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, will likely pick Memphis, Bossi wrote Monday.

Ayomide Onu, who is ranked No. 103 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has a final list of Memphis, KU, Illinois, Providence, Seton Hall and Wake Forest.

“I am looking at this one as one school — Memphis — in the lead while the others are hoping to make up enough ground to catch Penny Hardaway and the Tigers,” Bossi wrote.

“Memphis was already doing extremely well in Ayomide’s recruitment but the addition of three-star wing John Camden — with whom Ayomide is quite close – last week only cemented the Tigers’ position as Ayomide’s leader. For that reason, I’m making my second Crystal Ball pick for Memphis with Ayomide and I’ve got a high level of confidence that he’ll be the next addition to their ninth ranked 2021 class,” Bossi added.