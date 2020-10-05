Big man from Nigeria includes Kansas Jayhawks on final list of six possible programs

When Sam Ayomide Onu, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound senior center from Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, reported his offer from KU on Twitter, notes of congratulations poured in. Pangos All-American Camp

Sam Ayomide Onu, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound senior center from Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has narrowed his list of colleges to six schools, including Kansas, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Ayomide Onu, the No. 103-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Memphis, Wake Forest, Illinois, Providence and Seton Hall.

Of KU, Ayomide Onu, who is from Nigeria and been in the USA four years, told Stockrisers.com: “They’ve done well with big men, especially international bigs.”

He told Zagsblog.com: “I talk to coach Bill Self three times, four times a week. He’s done a great job with bigs and Kansas is known for developing big guys like me.”

He tells Zagsblog.com he He models his game after power forwards Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

“For me, I can pretty much do everything,” Ayomide Onu said. “I can dribble. I like to shoot the ball. I can pretty much do everything all-around.”

Analysts believe Ayomide Onu’s decision could be coming in the near future. Memphis has been mentioned as a possible leader.

JD Davison chooses Alabama

JD Davison, a 6-3, 180-pound senior point guard from Calhoun School in Letohatchee, Alabama, on Saturday verbally committed to play for the Crimson Tide.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Davison, the No. 13-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, KU, LSU, Memphis and Michigan.

There has been talk he could head straight out of high school to the NBA G League.

In August, Davison eliminated Arkansas, Georgia, Louisville and Florida State from his list of schools.

Davison was named the Gatorade Alabama Boys Player of the Year, the Class 2A Player of the Year and the AL.com Super All-State Player of the Year.

Julian Phillips on KU’s list

Julian Phillips, a 6-7 junior forward from Blythewood (South Carolina) High School, who is ranked No. 34 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, is considering Kansas and a batch of other schools.

Phillips tells Stockrisers.com that he hears “frequently” from coaches from KU as well as Texas Tech, Iowa State,. Wake Forest, Florida State, Clemson, USC, Alabama, Mississippi and Ohio State. He also has Missouri, Arizona State, South Carolina and Florida on his list.

He told Stockrisers.com he is a “versatile forward that can stretch the floor and play both inside and out.”

Etienne considering KU, many others

Mac Etienne, a 6-10, 220-pound senior center from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, continues to hear from coaches from KU, he tells Stockrisers.com.

Etienne, who is ranked No. 50 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com, has a list of KU, Marquette, UCLA, Louisville, Illinois, Miami, UConn, Syracuse, Providence and others.

“This summer, Etienne really turned into a heavily-pursued recruit. He once drew interest from Duke and there was even a possible visit discussed but nothing ever came to fruition. Now, with his recruitment still open, he has indeed heard from a new blue-blood program not named Duke,” writes Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

“Etienne tells Stockrisers.com that Kentucky is the newest program to reach out. There hasn’t been an offer and nothing is serious just yet but they have definitely shown interest and if it does indeed become serious I bet we will know sooner than later,” Weingarten adds.