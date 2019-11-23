Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: FSN

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Iowa State by 24 1/2.

Prediction

For a second straight week, I’m surprised by the spread of the KU football game.

Last week, I didn’t understand why Oklahoma State was only favored by 17 1/2 at home against KU. The Cowboys ended up narrowly covering while dominating overall, missing three field goals while also allowing all 13 of the Jayhawks’ points in the fourth quarter.

The line this week seems low to me again.

Iowa State, if we’re honest, has been a bit unlucky with its win-loss record this year. The Cyclones have fallen in games they’ve statistically dominated (like against Iowa in Week 2) and also have gone just 2-4 in contests decided by seven points or fewer.

Look at the underlying numbers, and Iowa State is a top-25-type team that has been hurt most by not performing well in crucial moments.

That makes this game more of a mismatch than it first appears.

There isn’t much reason to believe KU will over-perform in any area. The offense has cratered since the Kansas State game, with the team appearing to have an identity crisis with coach Les Miles trying to insert his offensive schemes alongside those of new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks’ defense graded out well last week, though the score still could have been worse had Oklahoma State continued to be aggressive with play-calls after the game was decided late.

KU’s special teams aren’t reliable, and the Jayhawks won’t get the benefit of playing in front of a home crowd, either.

The 24 1/2-point spread is a little daunting for the favorite here — especially when hugely favored teams often ease up at the end of blowouts — but I see little reason to think this one will be competitive at any point. Give me the Cyclones for the win and cover.

Iowa State 45, Kansas 13

Last game prediction: Oklahoma State 48, Kansas 24 (Actual: Oklahoma State 31-13)