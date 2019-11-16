Jayhawks routed for second straight week, loss to OSU ends KU’s slim bowl hopes

Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) carries against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

For the second straight Saturday, the Kansas football team couldn’t get going and got blown out.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 25 Oklahoma State rolled past the Jayhawks 31-13 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks, coming off a 38-10 home loss to rival Kansas State, were routed for the third time this season. They had lost just 50-48 to Texas earlier in the year and had been close in two other losses. On Saturday, the Jayhawks got off to a rough start and never got into the game.

Hubbard, the nation’s rushing leader, also caught two passes for 42 yards.

Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 22 CFP), who won their third straight.

Oklahoma State gained 481 total yards, including 243 rushing.

Kolby Harvell-Peel led Oklahoma State’s defense with two interceptions.

Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6), which ends the Jayhawks’ slim hopes of finishing 6-6 and qualifying for a bowl game. It’s possible for a 5-7 team to play in a bowl, but KU’s Academic Progress Rate would likely rank below other 5-7 teams in line for a bowl, if spots are available after all 6-6 teams are selected.

It was the first meeting between Kansas coach Les Miles and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. Gundy was Miles’ offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2001-04 before Miles left to become head coach at LSU and Gundy took over as head coach for the Cowboys.

Hubbard scored his first touchdown just over three minutes into the game. He ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to help Oklahoma State take a 24-0 lead.

In the third quarter, backup quarterback Dru Brown threw a perfect strike for a 43-yard touchdown to Stoner to push the lead to 31-0.

Kansas travels to Iowa State next Saturday and finishes the season a week later at home against Baylor.