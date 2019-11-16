Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details





Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: FS1

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita

The line: Oklahoma State by 17 1/2.

Prediction

This spread surprises me a bit, as I figured Oklahoma State would be favored by more.

It’s no secret by now that KU’s defense has been in freefall mode since linebacker Dru Prox injured his shoulder against West Virginia in Week 4. The Jayhawks have allowed 51, 45, 50, 34 and 38 points in five Big 12 games since, and many of those outings it could have been worse if KU’s offense hadn’t slowed down the tempo.

Oklahoma State’s offense — ranked 13th nationally in ESPN’s advanced SP+ measure — is plenty explosive enough to expose KU’s flaws, and its strength in the run game also matches up directly with the Jayhawks’ most glaring weakness.

For KU to cover the 17 1/2-point spread, then, will mostly take another heroic effort from offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon’s offense. Dearmon has gone 2-for-3 in that regard, helping KU to consecutive 500-yard outings before last game’s stinker in a 38-10 loss to K-State.

It’s repeated often in this space to not overreact to one week, so KU’s lack of production against K-State should be given proper perspective considering it was only one bad effort.

Still ... Dearmon and Co. likely will need 30-plus points to make this competitive considering KU’s problems defensively and also on special teams.

I don’t see it happening; give me the Cowboys for the win and cover.

Oklahoma State 48, Kansas 24

Last game prediction: Kansas State 38, KU 27 (Actual: K-State 38-10)