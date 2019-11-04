KU basketball vs. Duke: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Duke Blue Devils game on Tuesday.

The details

When/where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, New York

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Duke Ht. Yr. PPG (last year)

F 21 Matthew Hurt 6-9 Fr. 0.0

F 0 Wendell Moore 6-6 Fr. 0.0

C 1 Vernon Carey 6-10 Fr. 0.0

G 2 Cassius Stanley 6-6 Fr. 0.0

G 3 Tre Jones 6-3 Soph. 9.4

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 So. 3.9

or 22 Silvio De Sousa 6-9 Jr. 0.0

F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. 13.4

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 So. 8.5

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Jr. 7.3

G 1 Devon Dotson 6-2 Soph. 12.3

ABOUT NO. 4 DUKE (32-6, 14-4 ACC last year): Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski is beginning his 40th season at Duke. He has compiled an 1,059-285 record with five national championships. … The Blue Devils are 37-2 in season openers under Coach K, and have won 19 consecutive openers. … Duke, which is 5-3 in the Champions Classic, blasted Kentucky, 118-84, last November in Indianapolis. Duke has won two in a row at the event. … Duke is 32-18 (.640) under Krzyzewski in top five matchups. … Duke has defeated Northwest Missouri State, 69-63, and Fort Valley State, 126-57, in exhibitions. Tre Jones scored 18 points and Matthew Hurt 17 in the NW Missouri game; Joey Baker 22 scored points, Hurt 19 and Cassius Stanley 16 in the Fort Valley State contest. Duke hit 13 of 28 threes vs. FV State after making 2 of 16 treys in the opener. Duke forced 36 turnovers against FV State. … Duke last school year signed the country’s No 5 recruiting class (by Rivals.com) in Vernon Carey (ranked No. 5 in Class of 2019 by Rivals.com), Hurt (No. 9), Wendell Moore (No. 24) and Stanley (No. 39). KU’s class was ranked No. 14 by Rivals.com. … Duke was picked to finish first in the ACC in the league’s media poll. ... Jones earned a spot on the preseason all-ACC first team, while Carey was named second team. … Duke lost Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett from last year’s squad. Williamson went No. 1 overall and Barrett No. 3 in the 2019 NBA Draft. Coincidentally they each averaged 22.6 ppg.

ABOUT NO. 3 KANSAS (26-10, 12-6 Big 12 last season): Kansas is 4-4 in the Champions Classic, which includes a 2-0 record against Duke, 1-2 record against Michigan State and 1-2 mark vs. Kentucky. KU beat Michigan State, 92-87, last November in Indianapolis. …Kentucky is 4-4 in the Classic and MSU is 3-5. … The Jayhawks have won three straight games in the Champions Classic. … KU is 1-1 in games played at Madison Square Garden in the event. KU lost to Kentucky, 75-65, in 2011 and defeated Duke, 77-75, in 2016. … KU is 15-1 in season openers under head coach Bill Self. KU has won two straight openers since a loss to Indiana in Hawaii to open the 2016-17 season. … Kansas is 17-5 against teams ranked in the AP top five in the Self era. In that span, KU is 14-5 when ranked lower than its opponent and 3-0 when ranked higher. … KU is 32-8 at neutral sites since 2015-16 . KU trails the all-time series against Duke, 7-5. Since a 102-77 Duke win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 1989, the last seven games in the series have been decided by a total of 40 points (5.7 per game), including the 2018 Midwest Regional final — an 85-81 KU win in overtime. … KU, Duke and Gonzaga are the only programs to have won 25 or more games in each of the last 12 seasons. … A victory would give the Jayhawks at least one win over an AP top-10 team for the fifth-straight season and the 16th year in Self’s 17 seasons. … If KU loses, it would give KU an 0-1 record for just the second time in 17 years under Self. … Ochai Agbaji led KU in the preseason. He scored 21 against Fort Hays State and 19 against Pittsburg State.

