Agbaji’s rapid rise gives KU scoring threat: ‘He is poised to have a bust-out year’

Ochai Agbaji arrived at the University of Kansas two summers ago as the country’s No. 145-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2018 according to Rivals.com.

He currently projects to be the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by NBAdraft.net and No. 38 selection by ESPN.com.

Obviously that’s quite a leap in stature in a short period of time for the 6-foot-5, 210-pound sophomore and former 3-star player out of Oak Park High School in Kansas City.

“I don’t really focus on stuff like that. I’m just focused on the season, what I can control,” Agbaji said, informing a group of reporters at KU basketball Media Day that he’s concentrating only on the upcoming season, which opens Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in New York.

No. 3-ranked KU will meet No. 4 Duke at 6 p.m. Central at tradition-rich Madison Square Garden.

“He is poised to have a bust-out year. He can be as good as anybody on the wing anywhere,” KU coach Bill Self said of Agbaji, who scored 19 points Thursday in an 102-42 exhibition victory over Pittsburg State after scoring 21 points in a 86-56 decision over Fort Hays State Oct. 24.

He’s penciled in as a certain starter Tuesday (in KU’s three-guard, two-big lineup) with sophomore point guard Devon Dotson, junior combo guard Marcus Garrett, senior center Udoka Azubuike and either junior forward Silvio De Sousa or sophomore forward David McCormack.

“He can be great,” Dotson said of Agbaji, who averaged 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22 games (16 starts) for the (26-10) Jayhawks his freshman year.

“He’s a big part of our offense. He’s a big part of how our team can go. When he is on fire, that opens up a lot of things, stretches the defense. He’s not only athletic but can shoot the ball. He gives us so much every night,” Dotson added.

Agbaji said he’s fully aware his role on the team has changed dramatically from when he first arrived at KU as a lightly recruited player who chose the Jayhawks over Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, among others.

“Coach is asking a lot more from me this season in terms of leadership and things like that,” said Agbaji. “I’m excited for that. That’s a good thing.”

Agbaji missed the nonconference season a year ago. He was ticketed to redshirt the entire season, plans ultimately changing when Azubuike was injured at the start of the Big 12 Conference season.

Agbaji, who totaled 15 points and six rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games (Northeastern and Auburn) averaged 9.4 points a game in Big 12 games.

“I’m coming in with a different role. I’m coming in this season knowing what to do,” Agbaji said. “I know how last year went. I have that experience in my back pocket.

“I would say I have more confidence (in) bringing that whole leadership role that coach wants from me,” he added. “I’m helping the young guys along with the guys who were here last year. I’m trying to help the young guys know what to do in certain situations, like Lagerald Vick did for me last year. I’m bringing a lot more confidence to my game, to my mindset, too.”

His second regular-season nonconference game (KU lost to Kentucky 71-63 at Rupp Arena last January 26) will be a big one — against Duke under the bright lights of New York’s Madison Square Garden.

A year ago he attended KU’s season-opening Champions Classic game against Michigan State in Indianapolis as a redshirt — somebody with absolutely no chance to get in the game.

“All the preseason games I missed last year I have a chance to play in this year. Getting to go to New York, getting to go to Maui (for 2019 Maui Invitational), those venues will be fun to play at,” Agbaji said.

He said, “my goal is to win. Everybody else’s is too. We’re all keeping that mindset.”

Tuesday’s game could be an uptempo contest.

“I feel we have great athleticism on the team,” Agbaji said.

Self, in fact, has said it could be a “lot of fun” this season watching guards Agbaji, Dotson and Marcus Garrett run the fast break and defend on the perimeter.

“We have Doke back (Azubuike, who played in nine games last year), Silvio back (De Sousa, held out last season because of NCAA issues). We’ve got good freshmen and returning guys, too. We’ve got athleticism and guys who play above the rim, which is nice,” Agbaji said.

Agbaji both has the ability to slash to the goal for layups and dunks as well as convert three-pointers. He made 23 of 75 threes for 30.7 percent his freshman year.

“He was a big part of our offense last year,” Dotson said of Agbaji, who went 5 of 6 from three against Pittsburg State after making 3 of 9 against Fort Hays State.

“Naturally coming back in year two he’s more comfortable. He’s been improving every day whether it’s his outside shot or a better understanding of the game. He kind of likes (being) off the ball, knocking down three balls. He can do it.”

Agbaji said he worked on his shot. He worked on all aspects of his game during the offseason.

“I think I could be one of those guys to knock down that three-pointer. We have a lot of guys who can stretch the floor,” Agbaji said. “We have freshmen coming in too, plus Isaiah (Moss, senior transfer) who can all shoot it. I think we are talented and deep.”

Self was impressed with Agbaji’s shooting on Thursday night against Pitt State.

“He shot it extremely well. Tonight he looked pure. I hope we can bottle that,” Self said, noting if players come out to guard Agbaji from past the three-point line, he also has the option of driving it to the goal.

Agbaji said he’s eager to get the regular season going.

“For sure it’s why you come here,” Agbaji said, “to play in big games. We’re all looking forward to starting the season on a good note. I’m ready for anything that comes.”

