KU forward Mitch Lightfoot will redshirt this season, Self says

Kansas senior forward Mitch Lightfoot will redshirt the 2019-20 basketball season, coach Bill Self said Saturday.

Lightfoot, a 6-foot-8 senior from Gilbert, Arizona, will practice but not play in games this season. If he sits out the whole season, he will have a final year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.

“Mitch and I visited on Friday and he’s 100% on board of redshirting this year,” KU coach Bill Self said Saturday. “Now you just hope everybody stays healthy. You don’t want to have him come out of one later on.”

KU currently has three healthy big men in Udoka Azubuike, David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa.

“Mitch will do what’s best for the program,” Self said. “He will play a huge role in our success because he is a big guy on the other squad (scout team) the guys have to guard away from the basket. It’ll be good practice for him to develop his game and good for us too.

“This was Mitch’s idea. I totally support it and believe it’s in everyone’s best interests.”

