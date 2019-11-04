Duke holds 7-5 all-time record against KU, Self’s Jayhawks have won three in a row

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team during the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

College basketball bluebloods Kansas and Duke, teams that will tangle at the 2019 Champions Classic at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New York’s Madison Square Garden, have met just 12 times in the storied history of the two programs.

In a somewhat unusual twist, 10 of the meetings between the second- and fourth-winningest programs of all-time have been contested on neutral floors. KU has 2,274 all-time wins, Duke 2,176.

The Jayhawks — who have won three in a row and four of the last five in the series to narrow their all-time deficit versus Duke to 7-5 — possess a 3-3 mark versus the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament (1-2 in the Final Four). KU is 2-0 vs. Duke in the Champions Classic, 0-1 at the Maui Invitational and Preseason NIT as, well as 0-1 at Allen Fieldhouse and 0-1 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is 7-5 against KU; KU’s Bill Self is 3-1 against Duke as the Jayhawks’ coach and 3-3 overall (0-1 at Illinois and Tulsa). Both Roy Williams and Larry Brown went 1-3 against the Devils. Tuesday’s latest edition in the series will match the country’s No. 3 (KU) and No. 4 (Duke) ranked teams. No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Kentucky will meet in the second game of the one-day doubleheader.

Here’s a look at all 12 games between the powerhouse squads starting with their most recent contests.

March 25, 2018: No. 4-ranked Kansas 85, No. 9 Duke 81, OT, NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game in Omaha, Nebraska

Former Mississippi State guard Malik Newman, who had a stellar postseason, scored 32 points on 8-of-19 shooting (5 of 12 threes), grabbed seven rebounds and plucked three steals as the Jayhawks secured a spot in the 2018 Final Four.

Newman — the most outstanding player of the Midwest Regional — scored 13 points in overtime. His three from the corner gave KU an 81-78 lead with 1:47 left. He also cashed four free throws down the stretch of OT.

KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk forced overtime by hitting a 22-foot three-pointer with 25.9 seconds left. Duke’s Grayson Allen (12 points) had a last-second potential game-winning shot roll around the rim, barely missing at the buzzer.

Guards Lagerald Vick (14), Mykhailiuk (11) and Devonté Graham (11) each scored in double figures. Graham, who cashed three three-pointers, dished six assists and grabbed six rebounds.

For Duke, Trevon Duval had 20 points, Gary Trent 17, Marvin Bagley 16, Allen 12 and Wendell Carter 10.

Nov. 15, 2016: No. 7 Kansas 77, No. 1 Duke 75, Champions Classic in New York

Frank Mason hit a 12-foot jump shot just in front of the free throw line with 1.3 seconds left to bust a 75-75 tie and give the No. 7-rated Jayhawks a victory over the top-ranked team in the country.

Mason finished with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting with five assists. Duke’s Allen scored 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Josh Jackson scored 15 points and Graham 13 points for KU. Luke Kennard scored 22 points, Amile Jefferson 12, while Matt Jones and Frank Jackson contributed 11 for Duke, which trailed by 12 points (62-50) with eight minutes left.

The Devils tied the game at 75-75 on a three-pointer by Jackson with 15 seconds left. KU called a timeout with 8.2 seconds remaining to set up the game-winning shot for Mason.

Nov. 12, 2013: No. 5 Kansas 94, No. 4 Duke 83, Champions Classic in Chicago

Perry Ellis scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and eight boards in a game closer than the score indicated.

Wayne Selden contributed 15 points with six boards and four assists and Mason had 15 points courtesy of 11 of 12 free-throw shooting.

KU led by two points with just over a minute to play. Wiggins hit a step-back jumper and after an Ellis steal, Wiggins dunked to up the Jayhawks’ lead to six points. Wiggins also was a factor on defense. He guarded Duke’s Jabari Parker (27 points on 9-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds) in the second half after Parker burned KU for 19 first-half points.

Jefferson scored 17 points, Rasheed Sulaimon 13, Rodney Hood 11 and Quinn Cook 10 for Duke.

Nov. 23, 2011: No. 6 Duke 68, No. 14 Kansas 61, Maui Invitational final in Lahaina, Hawaii

The Blue Devils improved their all-time record in Maui to 15-0 by overcoming a seven-point second-half deficit in the tourney finale.

Duke’s Tyler Thornton, who had made just two three-pointers all season entering the game, swished two threes in the final 1:10. His first three erased a 61-60 deficit at 1:10. He then buried another with 20 seconds left.

Tyshawn Taylor led KU with 17 points, but also had 11 turnovers. Thomas Robinson added 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Jeff Withey contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Robinson took the loss hard. He had to be helped off the floor by teammate Travis Releford at game’s end.

KU led by seven points early in the second half. However, Duke’s 12-3 run erased a 43-37 deficit. Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kelly scored 17 points and Austin Rivers 10 for the Blue Devils.

March 27, 2003: No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 65, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Anaheim, California

KU’s Nick Collison poured in a career high 33 points on 14-of-22 shooting and grabbed 19 rebounds in one of the best games of his career. Keith Langford scored 13 points with eight boards. Kirk Hinrich managed two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

“He’s a beautiful kid, and he’s a beautiful player,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said then of Collison.

Duke’s Dahntay Jones scored 23 points, but elite guard J.J. Redick was held to five points on erratic 2-of-16 shooting. KU ultimately advanced to the NCAA title game, losing to Syracuse in Roy Williams’ final game as KU coach.

March 19, 2000: No. 1 Duke 69, Kansas 64, NCAA Tournament second round in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Shane Battier scored a game-high 21 points while Carlos Boozer posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils over the Jayhawks for the sixth time in seven meetings.

Duke won despite hitting 2 of 17 threes and committing 23 turnovers. KU hit 36.2 percent of its shots and had 10 shots blocked by the Devils. Battier’s eight blocks were a career high.

The Jayhawks led early, 13-4, and it was knotted at halftime, 35-35. Up by one late, Boozer made a crucial steal that eventually led to two Chris Carrawell free throws to give Duke a 67-64 lead with 24.7 seconds left. Jason Williams closed the scoring with two free throws. Hinrich led the Jayhawks with 12 points.

April 1, 1991: No. 6 Duke 72, No. 12 Kansas 65, NCAA title game in Indianapolis

Duke’s Christian Laettner scored 18 points (12 of 12 from line) and grabbed 10 rebounds, Bill McCaffrey scored 16 points and Bobby Hurley had 12 points and nine assists in 40 minutes for the Blue Devils, who won their first national title under Krzyzewski.

Grant Hill contributed 10 points and eight boards. KU’s Mark Randall scored 18 points and grabbed 10 boards while Terry Brown and Adonis Jordan had 16 and 11 points respectively.

Some people said Duke was “due” for an NCAA title after reaching the Final Four for four straight seasons and five of six. Duke went on to win the title the following season as well.

Feb. 18, 1989: No. 11 Duke 102, Kansas 77 in Durham, North Carolina

The Jayhawks dropped their seventh straight game during Roy Williams’ first season as KU coach. KU had no chance on the day the Devils retired Danny Ferry’s jersey number.

Ferry scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on a snowy day. Duke rolled to an 11-2 start and led by 19 at halftime. Duke shot 65 percent from the field and never let KU get closer than 17 points in the second half.

April 2, 1988: Kansas 66, No. 5 Duke 59, NCAA Final Four semifinal in Kansas City

KU’s Danny Manning and Milt Newton erupted for 25 and 20 points respectively. Ferry scored 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. KU went on to win the NCAA title in Manning’s senior year and Brown’s fifth and final season as Jayhawk coach.

Chris Piper had 10 points for KU as just five Jayhawks scored. Manning had 10 rebounds, while Kevin Pritchard had seven boards, five assists and six points. Kevin Strickland had 10 points for Duke.

Feb. 20, 1988: No. 6 Duke 74, Kansas 70, OT in Lawrence, Kansas

The Jayhawks stormed to a 23-8 lead, but Duke sliced the margin to one by halftime. The Jayhawks led by six with three minutes left, but couldn’t hang on.

Manning scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Quin Snyder and Ferry had 21 and 20 points for Duke. Milt Newton contributed 15 points for KU.

Manning scored five points in the first 45 seconds of overtime to put Kansas on top, 65-60.

He would not score again, though. Manning never took a shot from the 4:15 mark until he fouled out with 16 seconds showing and Duke in command, 72-68. Manning credited the Blue Devils’ defense, but also stressed, “I could have worked harder to get the ball.”

At the 52-second mark, Strickland’s stickback gave Duke a 69-68 lead. Kansas never led or tied again. Snyder, who had half the Devils’ 14 points in the OT, made three of four free throws and reserve center John Smith two of two down the stretch to clinch it.

March 29, 1986: No. 1 Duke 71, No. 2 Kansas 67, NCAA Final Four semifinal in Dallas

Duke’s Johnny Dawkins scored 24 points, two more than KU’s Ron Kellogg. Kellogg hit 11 of 15 shots. Ferry had eight points, while Jay Bilas, yes THAT Jay Bilas, had seven points. Dave Henderson had 13 points and Mark Alarie 12 for Duke.

Calvin Thompson and Archie Marshall had 13 points apiece. Point guard Cedric Hunter had eight rebounds, five points and three assists for KU.

Duke hit 21 of 30 free throws to KU’s 9 of 12, a discrepancy that infuriated KU coach Brown.

Manning had four points before fouling out in the battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2. The Jayhawks finished that season 35-4 with two losses coming to Duke.

Dec. 1, 1985: No. 3 Duke 92, No. 5 Kansas 86, Preseason NIT title game in New York

Manning had 24 points and eight boards, while Thompson and Kellogg scored 22 and 20. Duke’s David Henderson led the way with 30 points, while Mark Alarie and Dawkins had 21 and 20. Duke hit 22 of 25 free throws to KU’s 6 of 9.

Subscribe to Sports Pass: Only $30 If you already subscribe to The Kansas City Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 for the first year. It's your ticket to everything KC sports. SIGN UP