Garrett fills in for Dotson at point, directs KU’s 86-56 victory over Fort Hays State

Kansas coach Bill Self gets after his five on the floor during the second half of Thursday night’s exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Ft. Hays, 86-56. rsugg@kcstar.com

Known as a versatile combo guard, Kansas junior Marcus Garrett may yet play significant minutes at point guard the final two years of his college basketball career.

Thrust into a starting lead guard role on Thursday night because of an ankle sprain that has first-team preseason all-Big 12 pick Devon Dotson sidelined for a few days, Garrett hit four three-pointers and scored 15 points with five assists against no turnovers (and three steals) while playing 32 minutes in the Jayhawks’ 86-56 exhibition victory over Fort Hays State at Allen Fieldhouse.

Dallas native Garrett cashed 3 three-pointers the first half in 6 tries (while playing 18 minutes) to help KU to a 15-point lead that coincidentally dipped to 11 points (36-25) at the break and two points (36-34) early in the second half.

Kansas freshman Christian Braun (eight points, three assists, three rebounds) backed Garrett at the point on Thursday, possibly emerging as the team’s third point guard when Dotson returns to game action. Braun scored five points the first half.

Overall Braun hit 2 threes in 5 tries. KU as a team was 11 of 33 on three-pointers; Meanwhile, Fort Hays State was 8 of 25.

The 6-foot-5 Garrett also was huge during the second half as the Jayhawks had a tough time shaking the Tigers.

Garrett scored three points to open a 17-2 run that gave the Jayhawks a 53-36 lead at 13 minutes, 1 second left in the second half. Garrett also had two steals in that run that led to a pair of threes by Ochai Agbaji.

Agbaji had eight of his game-high 21 points in that surge.

Silvio De Sousa contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks. Also for KU, Udoka Azubuike was 1 of 5 from the free-throw line and scored just five points on 2-of-2 shooting in 17 minutes. Mitch Lightfoot, who still may be redshirted (Kansas coach Bill Self said before the game Lightfoot could play in exhibitions and still possibly redshirt), had seven points. As a team KU hit just 9 of 19 free throws to Fort Hays State’s 10 of 16.

Fort Hays State was led by Jared Vitztum, who had 11 points. Nyjee Wright contributed eight points as did Devin Davis.

Fort Hays State raced to an early 12-7 lead as KU went with the opening lineup of Garrett, Agbaji, Azubuike, De Sousa and freshman Jalen Wilson. Wilson in fact hit a three for KU’s first points of the two-game exhibition season.

KU used a 12-2 surge to grab a 19-14 advantage. Garrett hit two threes, Braun a three, while Lightfoot, who played in the game despite being considered a likely redshirt this season (Self said before the game the rule had been changed to allow players to compete in the exhibition season and still redshirt) had a bucket and foul shot for an and-one three.

KU used an 8-0 run to stretch a 28-21 lead at 4:11 to 36-21. Agbaji had a pair of steals and resulting breakaway dunks (that thrilled a crowd that included at least 10 rows of empty seats in the northwest corner) and also hit a jumper for six of the eight points. Tristan Enaruna had the other two on free throws.

KU will next meet Pittsburg State in its second and final preseason game on Halloween night. Tip is 7 p.m., Thursday, at Allen Fieldhouse.

NOTES: KU is 12-0 all-time against Fort Hays State, including 9-0 in exhibition contests. … KU, which has won 30 straight exhibition games dating to Oct. 30, 2012, is 89-9 in exhibition history. … KU has won the last 51 exhibition games at Allen Fieldhouse beginning in 1994. … KU has scored 100-plus points in 29 exhibition games, including 13 under Self. … KU is 57-2 in exhibition play in Self’s 16 seasons. … KU went 16-0 in Allen last season. KU has gone undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse 20 times, including seven seasons since 2007-08. … KU beat Emporia State and Washburn in exhibition games last preseason.