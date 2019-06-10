KU basketball team gains an outside shooter in Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss

Looking at the Jayhawks 2019-20 recruiting class These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These are the players in the 2019-20 class that have signed, or are being recruited, by the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Isaiah Moss, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound graduate transfer combo guard from the University of Iowa, will play his final season of college basketball at Kansas.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for their continued guidance and support,” Moss wrote on Twitter. “After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas! #RCJH.”

Moss — he will be immediately eligible in 2019-20 at KU — decommitted from Arkansas on June 7. He had orally committed to the Razorbacks on May 15.

With Moss, KU has 11 scholarship players on the 2019-20 roster and two open scholarships.





“We’ve obviously been looking for shooting throughout this recruiting period and we feel like we have addressed some of those needs with Isaiah’s addition,” KU coach Bill Self said in announcing Moss’ signing Monday. “When Isaiah is on the court, he’s going to be a guy that could be a 40-45% three-point shooter, and with the line moving back, I think it’s going to be even more important to have somebody who’s consistently good from beyond the arc.”





In addition to KU, Moss also heard from coaches at Oregon, Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Louisville and others.

A Chicago Simeon High School graduate, Moss has been a three-year starter at Iowa.

He averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. He hit 39.9% of his shots, including 48 of 114 threes (42.1%), the fourth-best percentage in the Big Ten. Moss had 62 assists against 49 turnovers. He hit 79.1% of his free throws.

Moss, who had 32 steals, second-best mark on the team, started all 35 games in 2018-19 and logged 24.1 minutes per contest. On May 2, Moss announced plans to leave Iowa.

He tested the NBA Draft waters after averaging 11 points a game his sophomore season. He did not enter the draft this offseason.

Moss, in his final game at Iowa, finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting (3 of 5 from three) with five rebounds and two steals in the Hawkeyes’ 83-77 overtime loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament second round.

He scored 15 points or more eight times last season and hit four or more three-pointers five times.

Moss had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a home win over Nebraska. Also, he had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Maryland. He scored 18 first-half points en route to 20 points with four three-pointers made in win over Iowa State. He made 5 of 6 three-pointers, netting 21 points, while tying a career-high six assists with zero turnovers versus Illinois. He scored a season-best 23 points on a career-best six three-point field goals at Minnesota.

His junior year, Moss scored a career-high 32 points — an unheard-of 19 points in the final 96 seconds — at Minnesota.

Here’s what Hawkeye Insider’s David Eickholt had to say about Moss’ game:

“The biggest skill that Moss brings to the table is the ability to create his own offense. When you look at the Hawkeye offense, there aren’t many guys who can take defenders off the dribble. There was a reason that when the shot clock ran down that the Hawkeyes would look for Moss, so he could get off a shot. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Chicago has a smooth game. He looks comfortable on the court and everything is fluid.





“The other thing about Moss’ offensive game is his ability to score in transition. He was without a doubt Iowa’s best scorer on the fast break. He has soft hands and never panics on the break. It’s where he is most comfortable at and he’s capable of finishing with either hand. He can also break down defenders on the dribble and get to the rim.”